The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 12, 2019 | Last Update : 01:59 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AFP) LIVE| Aus vs Ind 1st ODI: Handscomb, Khawaja fifties take hosts to 288-5
 
India, Politics

SP-BSP divide UP among themselves, say alliance with Congress 'pointless'

THE ASIAN AGE. | INDRASHISH MITRA
Published : Jan 12, 2019, 1:22 pm IST
Updated : Jan 12, 2019, 1:24 pm IST

The parties take 38 seats each, to not contest Congress bastions Amethi and Raebareli.

Akhilesh, Mayawati address joint press conference officially announcing their 'mahagathbandhan.' (Photo: PTI)
 Akhilesh, Mayawati address joint press conference officially announcing their 'mahagathbandhan.' (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: In the recently concluded joint press conference held by the Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, they finally announced the “mahagathbandhan” between the two parties for the upcoming general elections -- in order to oppose the “narrow casteist and communal” politics of the BJP regime in the state of Uttar Pradesh

Mayawati said out of the total 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP, both the major parties would get 38 each. Out of the remaining four, two have been left for smaller parties and the other two, Amethi and Raebareli, represented by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi respectively, have been kept aside for them.

Mayawati also said that an alliance with the Congress serves no point and hence only SP and BSP were coming together to oust BJP from the state.

“The policies of the Congress are the reason why parties like ours came into existence in the state. Whether it is the Congress or the BJP that comes to power, it's the same thing. There is not much benefit to us from tying up with the Congress," Mayawati said.

Mayawati also urged secular parties to keep their differences aside, come together to defeat the BJP at all costs.

“This (the alliance) will give ‘guru-chela’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah sleepless nights," Mayawati said in her speech.

Referring to the Lucknow guest house incident that had made SP and BSP sworn enemies, Mayawati said, “For the sake of the nation, we decided to rise above that and again come together.”

Akhilesh Yadav, during his speech, also mentioned that the BJP has made Uttar Pradesh a "jaati pradesh."

“Instead of bringing together people in the common terms of brotherhood of different faiths, they have resorted to diving people on the basis of religion,” Akhilesh said.

Praising Mayawati, he also said, "I want to tell all my workers that any insult to Mayawatiji is a personal insult to me."

He also added, “We have come together to rid the state and country of BJP’s religion and caste politics. This alliance has been formed to destroy BJP.”

“BSP and SP have decided to come together to clean BJP out of the state, and battle BJP's atrocities,” Akhilesh said at the end of his speech.

He added: “Scared of the BSP-SP alliance, BJP will try to create an environment of hate, fuel riots, divide people, but we must keep calm, foster a sense of brotherhood among all.”

In response to a reporter’s question, Mayawati said, “This is not an alliance only to win the polls but to also represent the interests of the common people and Dalits, Muslims and other religious minorities."

Tags: sp-bsp alliance, mayawati, akhilesh yadav, 2019 general elections
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Earth’s shifting north magnetic pole: Unprecedented navigation fixes forced

2

iPhone prices slashed, heavy discounts offered

3

Apple to launch three iPhones with new camera features in 2019

4

Alphabet board sued on allegations of sexual misconduct cover-up

5

SpaceX to fire 10 per cent employees

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham