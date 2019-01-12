The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 12, 2019 | Last Update : 04:19 PM IST

India, Politics

SP, BSP came together for their survival, they cannot take on Modi alone: BJP

PTI
Published : Jan 12, 2019, 2:11 pm IST
Updated : Jan 12, 2019, 2:11 pm IST

BJP have also rejected claims that the SP, BSP alliance would drastically affect the results in the general elections this year.

‘Elections are not about mathematics but chemistry,’ Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also said. (Photo: ANI | File)
 ‘Elections are not about mathematics but chemistry,’ Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also said. (Photo: ANI | File)

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday said the SP and the BSP came together for their survival, and not for the country or Uttar Pradesh, and downplayed suggestions that the alliance will have a major impact on the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"The SP and BSP have allied neither for the country nor for Uttar Pradesh. But for their survival. They know they cannot fight (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi on their own and their opposition to him is the sole base of their alliance," senior BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters on the sidelines of the party's ongoing National Council Meeting here.

Prasad also rejected claims made by BSP chief Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav that their coming together will have a major impact on the parliamentary poll results. "Elections are not about mathematics but chemistry," he said.

Prasad made these remarks just after Mayawati and Yadav announced their alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, sharing 38 seats each out of the state's 80 parliamentary constituencies. BJP leader and UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya termed the SP-BSP joining hands as an "alliance of corruption and goondaism".

"And let me make it clear that people are solidly behind Modi and the BJP will do better than it did in 2014. The backward community is backing Modi," he said at the national convention.

The parties kept the Congress out of the alliance, but said they will not field candidates in Amethi and Rae Bareli, represented by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

The alliance left two more seats for smaller allies. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won 71 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Tags: bjp, ravi shankar prasad, sp-bsp alliance, 2019 general elections, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Earth’s shifting north magnetic pole: Unprecedented navigation fixes forced

2

iPhone prices slashed, heavy discounts offered

3

Apple to launch three iPhones with new camera features in 2019

4

Alphabet board sued on allegations of sexual misconduct cover-up

5

SpaceX to fire 10 per cent employees

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham