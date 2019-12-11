Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019 | Last Update : 03:27 AM IST

India, Politics

Prashant Kishor slams his own party over issue

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 11, 2019, 1:24 am IST
Updated : Dec 11, 2019, 1:24 am IST

His statement was earlier taken as the JD(U)’s official line.

Prashant Kishor (Photo: PTI)
 Prashant Kishor (Photo: PTI)

Patna: Poll strategist and JD(U) vice president Prashant Kishor has expressed strong resentment against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), which was supported by his party in the Lok Sabha.

In a hard-hitting tweet late Monday night, Mr Kishor said that he was “disappointed to see the JD(U) supporting the CAB, which discriminates the right of citizenship on the basis of religion. “It’s incongruous with the party’s constitution that carries the word secular thrice on the very first page and the leadership that is supposedly guided by Gandhian ideals,” he tweeted.

Last month, after home minister Amit Shah claimed in the Rajya Sabha that the NRC process would be carried out across the country, Mr Kishor had voiced his opposition and said, “Fifteen plus states with more than 55 per cent of India’s population have non-BJP ministers. Won-der how many of them are consulted and are onboard for the NRC in their respective states.”

His statement was earlier taken as the JD(U)’s official line. However, political analysts now feel that his statement could create trouble for the party, which has been working hard to retain power in 2020.

A section in the party, including Rajya Sabha MP and JD(U)’s national spokesperson Pavan Va-rma, has also come out against his party and echoed similar views on the issue. He has urged the party’s national president Nitish Kumar to reconsider the decision to support the bill, which is yet to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

“I urge Mr Kumar to reconsider support to CAB in the Rajya Sabha. The bill is unconstitutional, discriminatory and against the unity and harmony of the country, apart from being against the secular principles of the JD(U),” he tweeted.

Tags: citizenship (amendment) bill, prashant kishor

Latest From India

Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena takes U-turn, says it won’t support CAB

Strengthening of vocational skills and provision of jobs was an issue raised by many young people. Though many came from farming families, they said agriculture was no longer able to sustain small farmers.

YouthBol flags concerns of young people, will govt act?

The royal barge procession sails down the Chaophaya. (Photo: Lekha Shankar)

200-year-old march of barges to grace Thai capital tomorrow

Jatish Mistri bought a horse not only to escape the traffic rule violation fines, but also to skip the high fuel bills.

Odisha man buys horse to avoid traffic fines

MOST POPULAR

1

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

2

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

3

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

4

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

5

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham