Mizoram election results: MNF emerges victorious, bags 24 of 40 seats

ANI
Published : Dec 11, 2018, 4:43 pm IST
Updated : Dec 11, 2018, 5:09 pm IST

The MNF was also leading on two seats, even as it crossed the 21-seat mark required to form the government in the state. (Photo: ANI)
Aizawl: The Mizo National Front (MNF) emerged victorious in the Mizoram Assembly elections on Tuesday, bagging 24 seats out of the 40-member assembly, according to the latest figures by the Election Commission of India.

The MNF was also leading on two seats, even as it crossed the 21-seat mark required to form the government in the state.

BJP leader and Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "Congratulations to Pu Zoramthanga for historic win of #MNF in #Mizoram. Meanwhile @BJP4India also opens its account in Mizoram."

The Congress party, which has been in power in Mizoram since 2008, was eyeing a third consecutive term. However, incumbent Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla, who contested from Serchhip and Champhai South, lost both the seats.

The land-locked Mizoram in the North-East has assembly constituencies spread across eight districts, out of which 39 seats are reserved for scheduled tribes, while one is for the general category.

MNF, the regional political party, formed the government in Mizoram twice, first in 1986 and then in 1998. However, it lost the 2008 elections and won only three seats.

Currently, it's a part of the North-East Regional Political Front, which supports the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Pu Zoramthanga, is the president of the MNF.

The state, which went to polls on November 28, saw a voter turnout of about 80 per cent. As many as 7,70,395 lakh voters were eligible to cast their vote in the state including 3.75 lakh males and 3.95 lakh females.

