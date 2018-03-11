The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 11, 2018 | Last Update : 02:59 AM IST

India, Politics

BSP must explain reason for SP pact, says Keshav Maurya

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 11, 2018, 1:09 am IST
Updated : Mar 11, 2018, 1:10 am IST

Maurya denied that he had any differences with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, as had been reported in a section of the media.

UP deputy chief minister Keshav Maurya
 UP deputy chief minister Keshav Maurya

Lucknow: UP deputy chief minister Keshav Maurya has said that the Bahujan Samaj Party had now turned into “Bahujan Samajwadi Party” after going in for electoral alliance with Samajwdai Party.

In an informal talk with  reporters, Mr Maurya said that the BSP leadership should explain to the people why she had allied with SP.

“For 23 years, both the parties used expletives against each other and suddenly they are displaying this bonhomie. They have been pitting their workers against each other and now without any explanation, they are claiming to be best of friends. In a democracy every party is answerable to its voters”, he said.

He said that in 2007, Ms Mayawati had given the slogan “Chhad goondon ki chhati par, Mohar lagegi haathi par” but it seems that the goons have now turned gentlemen overnight. Mr Maurya, who carried out an intensive campaign in Phulpur, the seat he had won in 2014 with over three lakh vote margin, said that the BJP would win both the seats and all alliances and rivals would be wiped out.

“In 2014, all parties had contested separately and the BJP had got more than 52 per cent votes which was more than the total of all Opposition votes. This time we are going to surpass out own record”, he said and added that the those who were dreaming of defeating the Modi-Yogi combination would be grossly disappointed.

“In 2019, we are aiming at winning all the 80 seats and there are no doubts about this”, he said.

Mr Maurya denied that he had any differences with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, as had been reported in a section of the media.

“There are no differences between me and the chief minister. Together we are working for the development of the state. We have done more work in one year than what others had done in 15 years. Stories about differences are being planted by a desperate Opposition,” he said.

Tags: keshav maurya, mayawati, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Fortune teller's bad luck: Chinese woman survives death prediction, destroys stall

2

Beware: Your Apple ID could be up for sale for just $15 on the Dark Web

3

Breakthrough in Quantum Computing: Silicon atoms are talking to each other

4

Fake news travels faster than truth: Study

5

Wonder Woman 2: Kristen Wiig to play main villain in Gal Gadot movie

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

King's Cup Elephant Polo tournament raises funds for projects that better lives of Thailand's wild and domesticated elephant population.(Photos: AP)

Thailand's elephant polo a sport for the heavyweights

From moose grazing on shrubs, to canine ball retrievers, or rhinos playing in the snow here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals that grabbed headlines this week

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. (Photo: AP)

International Women's Day 2018: Celebrating womanhood across world

Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom on the Himalayas’ eastern edge, is known for its monasteries, fortresses (or dzongs) and dramatic landscapes that range from subtropical plains to steep mountains and valleys. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Trekking it to beauteous Bhutan

The yearly festival attended by Sheedis, whose ancestors are believed to have been brought to the subcontinent as slaves from Africa. (Photos: AP)

Pakistan: Alligators considered to have mystical powers, worshipped

Celebrated across India, the Hindu festival of colors not only marks the advent of spring but is also associated with the immortal love of Hindu God Krishna and Radha. (Photos: AP)

Holi: Celebrating spring in myriad colours

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham