Saturday, Feb 11, 2017

India, Politics

TN power tussle: Sasikala meets MLAs 'locked in' at resort

ANI
Published : Feb 11, 2017, 5:29 pm IST
Updated : Feb 11, 2017, 5:30 pm IST

She will reportedly take back the MLAs to Raj Bhavan, as proof of her support within the party.

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)
 AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

Kuvathur: V K Sasikala on Saturday met her MLAs at the Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur where they have been corralled into, in order to prevent any horse trading ahead of a probable floor test to prove majority.

Meanwhile, tight security is being maintained outside the resort that villagers living nearby are getting claustrophobic and have begun to lash out.

According to reports, village residents have complained that their roads are being blocked and street-lights are switched off at night, all to ensure the MLAs can remain locked in.

AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP V Maitreyan earlier today urged President Pranab Mukherjee and the Central Government to take "severe action" against Sasikala, for her "threatening" statement against the state governor.

Earlier in the day, in a letter to Tamil Nadu governor C. Vidyasagar Rao, Sasikala recalled that she had met him on February 9 along with her senior ministers, consequent to her seeking an appointment with him to hand over the letter of party MLAs electing her as their leader.

Sasikala said she was initially reluctant to take the responsibility of the Chief Minister as she was struck with grief following former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa's death.

Sasikala's comments came after Panneerselvam alleged that he was told to quit the Chief Minister's post to protect party's discipline and failure to follow would be a violation of party discipline.

Calling Sasikala as the "temporary general secretary", Panneerselvam said, "The Council can only appoint a temporary general secretary. Proper elections have to be held to elect a general secretary according to the party bye-laws. People are on my side."

He said he would also seek the support of Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar, saying "I have always had respect for Amma's brother's children. I will give Deepa the respect she needs.

The acting Chief Minister also said he has the support of the AIA DMK leaders and would prove his majority in the assembly.

Tags: v k sasikala, mlas, tamil nadu, o panneerselvam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu

