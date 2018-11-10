The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 10, 2018 | Last Update : 04:09 PM IST

India, Politics

Congress actively encourages Naxalism: CM Adityanath at Chhattisgarh poll rally

PTI
Published : Nov 10, 2018, 3:57 pm IST
Updated : Nov 10, 2018, 3:57 pm IST

Raking up the Ram temple issue,Yogi Adityanath sought to know whether the Congress was concerned about Lord Ram or Mughal emperor Babur.

Despite having extensive mineral deposits and forest wealth, Chhattisgarh remained 'poor, backward and a BIMARU state' during the Congress rule, he said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Despite having extensive mineral deposits and forest wealth, Chhattisgarh remained 'poor, backward and a BIMARU state' during the Congress rule, he said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Lormi (Chhattisgarh): Raking up the Ram temple issue, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday sought to know whether the Congress was concerned about Lord Ram or Mughal emperor Babur.

Addressing a poll rally here in Chhattisgarh on the last day of campaigning for the first phase of the state polls, he alleged that the Congress toyed with national security and actively and covertly supported Naxalism in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand for political gains. 

Despite having extensive mineral deposits and forest wealth, Chhattisgarh remained "poor, backward and a BIMARU state" during the Congress rule, he said. 

BIMARU - an acronym formed from the first letters of the names of the states of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh - was coined in the mid-1980s to refer to the poor economic conditions within those states. 

"Today, the forest wealth is being used for the welfare of locals. The adivasis (tribals) and forest dwellers are being given benefits of development schemes," the priest-turned-politician said. 

"The Congress encouraged Naxalism for its gains, but when it (Naxalism) became dangerous for the security of people, it was the BJP which had to deal with the issue sternly. The Congress has been encouraging Naxalism actively and covertly," he alleged. 

"The Congress, for its own gains, played with the security of the country. Be it Chhattisgarh or Jharkhand, where the issue was giving asylum to Naxalites or using states like Kashmir for political benefits. But for the BJP, national security is of prime importance, hence (it) never accepted toying with it," Adityanath said. 

He said no day passes when at least two to three terrorists are not gunned down by security forces in Kashmir or surrender to the armed forces. Similarly, no day goes by where people in Naxal-affected states are not being provided complete security by the state governments, the senior BJP leader said. 

While it is a known fact that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya, the matter is pending before the Supreme Court. 

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal had petitioned before the court that a decision should not been taken over the issue before 2019, he said. 

"The Congress should be asked if their relation is with (Lord) Ram or with foreign invader Babur. The Congress has no idea about the country's respect and 'swabhimaan' (self-respect). The Congress always played with the national security and is now coming in front of you for votes," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said. 

He said Chhattisgarh could only develop when the BJP governments at the Centre and state worked together. 

The elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held in two phases on November 12 and 20.

Tags: yogi adityanath, chhattisgarh assembly polls, naxalism, ram temple
Location: India, Chhatisgarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Thugs of Hindostan box-office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s film witnesses big fall

2

Stephen Hawking's thesis and wheelchair sell for $1 million

3

China will have robot news readers ahead

4

Amazon strikes deal with Apple to sell iPhones, iPads

5

Did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just get their marriage licence registered?

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Just a few days from now, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be officially married and the fans are waiting for the big day with bated breaths. The 'Wedding of the Year' is set to take place on November 14 and 15 in Italy. Deepika and Ranveer were spotted leaving Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday morning. Check out exclusive photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leave for their wedding

Thugs Of Hindostan got a grand Diwali release on Thursday and it was witnessed by the biggest celebs in India including Sachin Tendulkar and Raj Thackeray. Aamir Khan also invited his successful helmers Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal) and Ashutosh Gowariker (Lagaan).

Aamir's directors Nitesh, Ashutosh, legends Sachin, Thackeray watch TOH

Knowing how much time the industry demands, it is quite a relief to see couples like Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani take out time to be with each other.

Couples day out: Aamir, Kiran, Ranveer, Deepika, Tiger, Disha in the city

Ekta Kapoor hosted a Diwali bash at her house which was not only attended by TV celebs but also our Bollywood hotties Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and others.

Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash turns starry with Shraddha, Kriti, Kiara, KJo

Prithvi Theatre Festival commenced a few days back and yesterday, a day before Diwali, the festival finally saw Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan make time, looking all too pretty.

Kareena and Saif ring in Diwali at Prithvi Theatre Festival, others join in

After Deepika Padukone began wedding puja in her Bengaluru home, Ranveer Singh was now snapped at the haldi ceremony.

Groom-to-be Ranveer Singh celebrates haldi ceremony with Shanoo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham