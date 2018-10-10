MP: Amit Shah hits campaign trail in Scindia’s turf

Surging crowds along the route of his road show greeted them as Shah’s cavalcade crisscrossed through lanes and by-lanes of historical city of Guna.

Bhopal: Bharatiya Janata Party national president Amit Shah on Tuesday hit the campaign trail for his party in Gwalior-Chambal region, considered turf of Congress veteran Jyotiraditya Scindia, in Madhya Pradesh while reiterating his assertion that BJP was too strong in the state to be dislodged in the November 28 assembly polls.

Mr Shah accompanied by BJP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar staged a mega road show in Guna in the region, currently represented by Mr Scindia in Lok Sabha, after paying obeisance at the local Lord Hanuman temple.

Surging crowds along the route of his road show greeted them as Mr Shah’s cavalcade crisscrossed through lanes and by-lanes of historical city of Guna.

Earlier in the morning, addressing the party workers in Shivpuri in the region, Mr Shah said BJP was firmly entrenched in MP like “feet of Angad”, a mythological character, and it was impossible to dislodge the party from power in the state in the coming assembly elections.

Apparently referring to the Congress veteran trio of MP, Kamal Nath, Digvijay Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia, he said “The Seth (rich man), Raja and Maharaja” could not under the sufferings of the poor and it was chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who hailed from a family of farmers, could only work for them.

He said the chief minister has developed MP from a “bimaru” or sick state to a developing one in the last 15 years. The 10 year rule of Congress earlier had pushed the state toward backwardness.

Mr Shah also took a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi saying that the latter was day dreaming on Congress’s return to power in the poll-bound states of MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.