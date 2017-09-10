Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami to consider pact with BJP in civic polls

The CM said the alliance for the local body elections would be considered only after the announcement of civic polls.

Chenani: Chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Saturday that his AIADMK (Amma) party would consider an alliance with the BJP when the local body elections are held. Reacting to a question, he said the local body elections had not been firmly scheduled since the state government’s petition is pending in the Supreme Court.

The CM said the alliance for the local body elections would be considered only after the announcement of civic polls. Earlier, one of his ministers, K.T. Rajendra Balaji, had said that the AIADMK had aligned with the BJP in the past and it would not be wrong to form alliance with the saffron party again.

Later, speaking in the MGR centenary celebrations in Vellore, Mr Palaniswami narrated the story of a greedy tortoise which wanted to fly to the Moon and ended up losing its life and said people who are greedy for power without considering their merit would face a similar end. Speaking amid smoke following a minor fire accident on the stage due to an electrical short circuit, the CM asserted that the former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa’s soul would protect the party and government.

Devoting a major part of his speech to the achievements and service rendered by party founder MGR, Mr Palaniswami said MGR provided help to freedom fighters like Kakkan and Communist leaders like Jeevanandam. The CM also lauded the services of Christian Medical College, recalling its history and its founder Ida Scudder.