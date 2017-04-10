The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 10, 2017 | Last Update : 04:20 PM IST

India, Politics

Mamata Banerjee meets PM, seeks early release of central funds

PTI
Published : Apr 10, 2017, 4:18 pm IST
Updated : Apr 10, 2017, 4:15 pm IST

In the meeting held in the morning, Mamata also raised the loan waiver issue with the PM while discussing the state's debt situation.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter | PMO India)
 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter | PMO India)

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking early release of funds to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore due to the state under various centrally sponsored schemes.

In the nearly half-an-hour-long meeting in the morning, Mamata also raised the loan waiver issue with the PM while discussing the state's debt situation.

Drawing the PM's attention to the problems arising out of lack of funds, she said dues worth Rs 10,469.01 crore were pending with the Centre for MNREGA, Swachh Bharat Mission, food subsidy among other programmes.

The Prime Minister said he would look into it, Mamata, who was in the capital on a four-day visit since Saturday, said here after the meeting.

She, however, declined to say anything on Teesta water sharing issue and said that there was no talk on it with the PM.

The Trinamool Congress chief has been one of the most vocal critics of Modi and led the opposition's onslaught on the issue of demonetisation.

Tags: centre for mnrega, swachh bharat mission, food subsidy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Kieron Pollard slams Sanjay Manjrekar for his on-air comments

2

Baby born at 42000 ft as Turkish Airlines staff helps

3

Notice issued to Anushka for illegal installation of electrical junction box

4

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk become parents to their first child!

5

Watch trailer: Shraddha and Arjun give love a fresh meaning with 'Half Girlfriend'

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham