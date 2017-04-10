Keep governors’ powers intact, says Rajnath Singh

Financial matters like fiscal transfers to states, the GST and its implementation was also taken up for discussion.

New Delhi: Union home minister Rajnath Singh, who chaired a meeting of the standing committee of the Inter-State Council here on Sunday, that discussed threadbare a host of issues ranging from the role of governors, deployment of Central forces in states and the federal balance of power, expressed the view that the powers of governors, the criteria for selection and removal should be largely left untouched. In this, he was supported by finance and defence minister Arun Jaitley, who too was present. There was a general consensus among states that is was “unhealthy” for Centre-state relations for the office of governor to be politicised.

The chief ministers of some states, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Tripura and Chhattisgarh, attended the meeting, held after a span of almost 12 years, along with senior ministers from Punjab, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, who represented their states. Senior officers from Union ministries and state governments were also present.

“We discussed threadbare the role of governors. Many states felt a governor should be qualified, non-partisan and above politics,” said Andhra finance minister Y. Ramakrishnudu, deputising for chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Mr Ramakrishnudu said states wanted the governors to not have a say in politics.

The appointment of chief ministers in Goa and Manipur recently had got embroiled in controversy after leaders of the BJP, which finished second to the Congress in both states, were invited to form governments with the help of smaller parties and Independents.

Speaking at the meeting, the home minister stressed on the need for greater peace and stability in the country as it was necessary to take the nation forward. “India is a nation characterised by unity in diversity, and hence it is important that trust and cordiality form the bedrock for Centre-state cooperation, and we rise above narrow sectarian interests to focus on the larger picture of national development,” he added.

The basic aim of the meet was to discuss how Centre-state ties could be strengthened, particularly in view of the recommendations of the Punchhi Commission which had submitted its report in 2010. The commission had gone into detail on various aspects of Centre-State ties, ranging from financial relations and planning, internal security, criminal justice, environment, sharing of natural resources and infrastructure, as well as overall economic development.

Some states felt that governors should be appointed by the Centre in consultation with them, and a similar system put in place before sending Central forces too.

Sources said the representatives of both the Centre and the states gave their inputs on the recommendations of the commission, and these would be analysed by the Inter-State Council secretariat and subsequently taken up at a meeting where all states would be represented.

Financial matters like fiscal transfers to states, the Goods and Services Tax and its implementation was also taken up for discussion. Officials said other recommendations of the commission would be taken up at later meetings of the standing committee along with the implications of recent developments regarding the GST Act, the 14th Finance Commission report, the Niti Aayog’s formation and the rationalisation of Centrally-sponsored schemes.