Opposition slams PM’s ‘silence’ over hate crimes in US

The Opposition MPs also asked the government in Parliament to explain how it plans to deal with the issue.

New Delhi: Expressing grave concern over hate crimes against Indians in the US, Opposition parties questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “silence” on the matter while the government said it was being “viewed seriously”.

Leader of Congress Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of “failure” in raising the issue with the US, saying the recent spate of racial attacks was deeply disturbing and Mr Modi and his government had “failed”, as neither have they condemned the incidents, nor taken up the issue with the US at a high level.

“Why has the Modi government maintained a silence? The Prime Minister tweets on every issue. Why has he kept quiet over such a serious matter,” asked Mr Kharge.

“It is strange that our voluble, articulate Prime Minister is keeping silent,” said Saugata Roy of the Trinamul Congress, adding that the government should show “gumption and guts to stand up to bullies in the US”. The Opposition MPs also asked the government in Parliament to explain how it plans to deal with the issue.

Responding to the short discussion during which several members voiced their concern over the issue, Union home minister Rajnath Singh said the government views the concern “seriously” and “all steps will be taken to ensure that Indians abroad feel safe.”

The home minister also said that the external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj was unwell and that the government will make a statement on the issue in Parliament next week.

Mr Singh also said that the government has taken a serious note of these incidents and assured that steps will be taken to ensure that “Indians abroad feel safe”. In the recent weeks, at least two Indians have been killed in suspected cases of hate crime in the US.

After Speaker Sumitra Mahajan disallowed adjournment notices given by several Opposition members to raise the issue, they took up the matter during the Zero Hour.