'Exit polls were wrong in Bihar, will talk on March 11': Rahul on BJP edge in UP

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said exit polls that have given the BJP an edge over other parties in Uttar Pradesh were "wrong" and claimed his party in alliance with the SP would win the elections.

Giving examples of how the pollsters' predictions were wrong during Bihar Assembly elections, he stressed that this time also the same thing would happen.

"We will win in Uttar Pradesh. Exit polls projections in Bihar were wrong. We will talk on March 11," he said outside Parliament.

Most of the exit polls yesterday gave the BJP a clear lead over other parties in the state with one of them predicting 285 seats for the saffron party.

"I'm not giving any opinion on the opinion polls," Gandhi said.

During 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, most exit polls had predicted a BJP victory. However, the Grand Alliance of the JD(U), the RJD and the Congress had swept the state.

The Congress which has joined hands with the SP is hopeful of making a comeback in Uttar Pradesh.