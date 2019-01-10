The Asian Age | News

Social media slams Rahul Gandhi for ‘misogynist’ remarks, says #BeAMan

Published : Jan 10, 2019, 4:13 pm IST
Updated : Jan 10, 2019, 4:28 pm IST

Rahul had mocked that PM Modi had a ‘mahila’ defend him during Rafale debate in parliament.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi faced strong criticism on social media for the comment he made at a rally in Rajasthan on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, had at a rally in Rajasthan on Wednesday, mocked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a 'mahila (woman)' defend him during the Rafale debate in the parliament following which he faced a lot of criticism.

The Congress chief is now facing criticism for his sexist comment targeting PM Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the Rafale deal with twiteratti going all out in their condemnation of Rahul Gandhi.

The National Commission for Women too has issued a notice to Gandhi.

Calling his remarks "pathetic, sexist and misogynistic", the NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has also sought Gandhi's apology in the matter.

Here's what people had to say on Twitter:

Smriti Irani too tweeted on Rahul with the hashtag #MisogynistRahul, while her colleague Union Minister Sushma Swaraj took to twitter to write that Gandhi's comments mark a "new low" in Indian politics.

However, actor-director Prakash Raj has now come out in defence of the Congress chief saying that Rahul Gandhi's statement should be looked from a different angle also.

 

