Sushma vows all help to kin of Indian shot in Kansas City

Published : Jul 9, 2018, 6:27 am IST
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: EAM Twitter)
New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday condoled the death of an Indian student who was shot during an attempted robbery in Kansas City, Missouri, in the United States, and assured all required assistance to the family of the deceased.

News agencies reported that the authorities in Kansas said that Sharath Koppu, who hails from Telangana, was fatally shot during a suspected robbery at a restaurant where he worked. He died soon after being taken to a hospital on Friday. According to the reports, Koppu was a software engineer who came to the US in January to pursue his master’s degree.

The Kansas City police has announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspect and released a brief video of the suspect inside the restaurant moments before the shooting, the reports added.

Ms Swaraj tweeted on Sunday: “Kansas incident — My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. We will follow this up with the police and provide all assistance to the family... I have spoken to Sharath’s father Shri Ram Mohan Reddy in Hyderabad to convey our heartfelt condolences. We have offered that in case a family member wishes to go to Kansas, we will facilitate the US visa. Else we will bring the mortal remains at the earliest.”

Indian diplomats in the US had earlier said on Saturday: “An Indian student became victim of a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri. We are in contact with his family and the police. We will provide all assistance. Our officers are also on the way to Kansas City. Deepest condolences to the family of K. Sharath, who was victim of a shooting in Kansas City Missouri. Consulate officials are on the way. We will  provide all assistance.”

Tags: sushma swaraj, kansas city
