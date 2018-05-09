‘Angad’ CM Shivraj video goes viral, sparks row

Cong files plaint against MP CM, state chief, says BJP trying to dent its image.

Bhopal: A video showing Madhya Pradesh Congress unit president Kamal Nath and some senior leaders of the party trying unsuccessfully to move chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s feet, while depicting a scene of epic Ramayan, on Tuesday went viral, drawing ire of the Opposition party.

The Congress lodged a complaint against Mr Chouhan, state BJP president Rakesh Singh and state BJP’s IT cell chief in the cyber cell of police here accusing them of trying to tarnish image of senior leaders of the party by showing them in poor light in the clip.

The video clip played out a scene of Ramayan in which Lankan king Ravan and his members of durbar were seen unsuccessfully attempting to push Angad’s feet off the ground one by one.

While Mr Nath has been depicted as Ravan, senior Congress leaders such as Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and party’s state working president Jitu Patwari were portrayed as members of the Lankan king’s durbar who were trying to move the feet of Mr Chouhan, who donned the role of Angad in the video.

Incidentally, the theme of the video was conceptualised in the line of recent remarks by BJP national president Amit Shah that his party was firmly entrenched in Madhya Pradesh like “feet of Angad”.

State BJP IT cell chief posted the video in his Twitter account which later went viral. The IT cell chief, however, disowned the video saying that his Twitter site has received the clip which he made viral when he found it “interesting” to watch.

State SC, ST welfare minister Lal Singh Arya however disapproved of the video saying that leaders and workers of political parties should act in a dignified manner while criticising their rivals.

He however pleaded ignorance on the source of the video.

Congress spokesman J.P. Dhanopia condemned the move to portray senior leaders of his party poorly to tarnish their image in public and saw hand of BJP leaders in it.

“We have lodged a complaint against the chief minister, state BJP president and state BJP IT cell chief in the cyber cell for trying to defame senior Congress leaders by making the video,” he said.