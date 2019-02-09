Saturday, Feb 09, 2019 | Last Update : 08:16 PM IST

It seems Olympics going on to ridicule me: PM Modi

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 9, 2019, 6:44 pm IST
Updated : Feb 9, 2019, 6:44 pm IST

PM Modi calls opposition ‘mahamilawatwalas’, says leaders are only involved in ‘holding hands in meetings in Delhi and Kolkata for photos.’

'They are trying to form a 'majboor' (weak) government in Delhi. They are worried about the present 'majboot' (strong) government,' said PM Modi at the rally in Agartala.
 ‘They are trying to form a ‘majboor’ (weak) government in Delhi. They are worried about the present ‘majboot’ (strong) government,’ said PM Modi at the rally in Agartala. (Photo: ANI)

Agartala: Facing sharp criticism from the opposition over issues like Rafale deal, farm distress and unemployment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted at his Agartala rally in Tripura that his government in New Delhi “works with good intention.” He said the people of the country will teach the opposition parties “a lesson for peddling lies”.

He also said the main job of the 'mahamilawatwalas' is to deride him and it seems they were all competing in an Olympics of hurling abuses at him.

Calling the opposition a 'mahamilawat' (great adulteration) again, he said its leaders are only involved in "holding each other's hands in meetings in Delhi and Kolkata for photographs".

PM Modi lashed out at the Opposition parties uniting, reiterating his charge that this is a ‘mahamilawat’ (highly adulterated) that favours “middlemen” in the government. “They are trying to form a ‘majboor’ (weak) government in Delhi. They are worried about the present ‘majboot’ (strong) government,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi outlined all the schemes his government had in place for the development and betterment of the poor, farmers and the middle class. At his Tripura rally, he also appreciated Biplab Deb and his work, representing BJP in the state as the chief minister.

The prime minister listed out central schemes including recently launched PM Kisan, Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala Yojana for LPG connection and insurance for workers to counter the opposition’s charge that the BJP-led government’s policies are not benefiting the people. “Tripura was deprived of development on the pretext of being a landlocked region. It is now being made gateway of the South East Asia under the BJP government,” the prime minister said adding, “I was surprised to know that for the first time in Tripura, paddy was procured at MSP (minimum support price).”

Earlier, before reaching Agartala rally PM Modi laid foundation stones for a series of developmental projects in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Here in Agartala, he unveiled a statue of Tripura’s last ruler Birbikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, and inaugurated a 23-km long railway track.

