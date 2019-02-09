Saturday, Feb 09, 2019 | Last Update : 06:03 PM IST

Congress demands EC, CBI probe into Yeddyurappa's purported audio clip

‘A case will be filed against those who have attempted to topple the government in Karnataka,’ Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

‘Will PM Modi conduct ED/CBI raids and register cases against BS Yeddyurappa and other BJP leaders? If not, would it not establish the direct complicity of PM Modi and Amit Shah in this entire corrupt racket?’ Randeep Surjewala also said in his press statement. (Photo: ANI | File)
 ‘Will PM Modi conduct ED/CBI raids and register cases against BS Yeddyurappa and other BJP leaders? If not, would it not establish the direct complicity of PM Modi and Amit Shah in this entire corrupt racket?’ Randeep Surjewala also said in his press statement. (Photo: ANI | File)

New Delhi: Congress has alleged that BJP was offering money up to Rs 450 crore to ensure switch over of 18 JD(S) MLAs in Karnataka and demanded a probe by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate into it.

Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala addressed a press conference on Saturday claiming that there was an audio clip in which BS Yeddyurappa is purportedly trying to lure a JD(S) MLA.

"Did the money come from Prime Minister Narendra Modi or BJP president Amit Shah? Or, which deal did it come from? Whether it is a case of money laundering or black money, a case will be filed against those who have attempted to topple the government in Karnataka," said Surjewala.

In a press statement, Surjewala further said: "Will PM Modi promise registration of a case in Prevention of Corruption Act and Black Money Act against BS Yeddyurappa and other party leaders? Will PM Modi conduct ED/CBI raids and register cases against BS Yeddyurappa and other BJP leaders? If not, would it not establish the direct complicity of PM Modi and Amit Shah in this entire corrupt racket?"

"In what capacity is the BJP Karnataka president and former Chief Minister discussing how to approach judges of the Supreme Court to get the case right? Have Narendra Modi and Amit Shah given them such assurances? Has the Supreme Court become a 'jebi dukaan' of BJP?" he added.

Speaking on the same lines, KC Venugopal said: "It (audio clips) states that BS Yeddyurappa is offering Rs 10 crore per MLA and in his deliberation, it is clear that there are 18 MLAs. Therefore, it comes at the rate of around Rs 200 crore. He is offering ministerial posts to 12 MLAs, and six were offered chairman posts in different boards."

"He (Yedyurappa) is also offering election expenses to MLAs after they resign. They are offering Rs 50 crore to the Speaker for not disqualifying his MLAs. Clippings are referring to the names of Amit Shah and Narendra Modi ji for managing here and there through Yeddyurappa himself," he added.

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy on Friday removed Congress MLA Dr Umesh Jadhav Warehouse Corporation chairmanship and replaced him with Pratap Gowda Patil.

Congress MLA from Raichur Basanagouda Daddal has been appointed as the chairman of Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Board.

