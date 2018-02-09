The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 09, 2018 | Last Update : 11:04 AM IST

India, Politics

Opposition targets government on unemployment

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 9, 2018, 6:24 am IST
Updated : Feb 9, 2018, 6:25 am IST

Chidambaram says Centre’s economic policy ‘betrayal’ of country.

Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)
 Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Modi government on Thursday came under fire from the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha over agrarian crisis, unemployment and other issues, with former finance minister and Congress member P. Chidambaram dubbing the government economic policy as a “betrayal” of the country and said all norms of fiscal prudence have been thrown out of the window.

The Upper House, which took up discussion on the Union Budget 2018-19, saw multiple adjournments and uproar by BJP ally TDP and YSR Congress MPs storming into the Well carrying placards with slogans like “Help Fight for Justice to Andhra Pradesh” and “Keep Your Promise”, demanding special status for the state. The House also witnessed angry scenes between the Congress and ruling party members when BJP’s Bhupendra Yadav sought an explanation from Mr Chidambaram on media reports alleging that a copy of a classified CBI report was recovered from his residence. Finance minister Arun Jaitley will reply to the debate  on Friday.

Initiating the debate, Mr Chidambaram sought replies from the government to 12 questions relating to the economy, while describing minimum support price (MSP) for foodgrains, job creation and the Ayushman Bharat scheme as the three “jumlas” (rhetoric) of the BJP-led government in its last full budget before the 2019 polls. All this while, BJP MPs kept sloganeering and seeking an apology from the Congress for disruptions during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kumar also supported them. Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad termed the ruckus in the House as a failure of the government.

Taking a dig, Mr Chidambaram also asked whether the government will suggest the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to include those selling pakodas in its definition for employment.

TMC’s Derek O’Brien charged the ruling party with disrupting the House, saying it does not have any answer to the issues relating to the Budget by the opposition.

Mr Chidambaram alleged that the government did not address issues like education, agriculture, health sectors and job creation which were the major challenges facing the country.

Seeking replies from finance minister Arun Jaitley on 12 questions emanating from the Budget and plaguing the economy, Mr Chidambaram termed the government’s economic policies as a “betrayal of the country”, claiming that all norms of fiscal prudence “have been thrown out of the window”.

Describing Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian as the “good doctor”, Mr Chidambaram said the Government should listen to his diagnosis prescribed in the Economic Survey.

“We support Triple Talaq Bill but not these Triple Jumlas,” he said, adding that the three “jumlas” (rhetoric) were regarding MSP for farmers, job creation and the Ayushman Bharat programme announced in the Budget.

Defending the budget, BJP’s Bhupender Yadav said there was policy paralysis during the UPA rule and accused the Congress of having misused constitutional institutions then.

Tags: rajya sabha, union budget 2018-19, arun jaitley, lok sabha

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka Chopra makes it to top 25 global influencers on social media

2

PETA questions IIT-Bombay's move to not ban non-veg food

3

Border is crumbling: Olympics brings more tourists along North, S Korea divide

4

5 things to remember before choosing a gift for your Valentine

5

Trudeau comes under fire for ‘mansplaining,’ correcting ‘mankind’ to ‘peoplekind’

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham