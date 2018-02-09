The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 09, 2018 | Last Update : 11:05 AM IST

India, Politics

Mayawati’s BSP, JD-S pact for Karnataka polls; blow to Congress

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 9, 2018, 2:32 am IST
Updated : Feb 9, 2018, 6:45 am IST

The duo announced that H.D. Kumaraswa-my, son of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, will be the chief ministerial candidate for the alliance.

BSP chief Mayawati (Photo: PTI)
 BSP chief Mayawati (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In its first-ever pre-poll alliance, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party on Thursday announced a pact with Janata Dal (Secular) for the coming Karnataka Assembly polls. The move is seen as a setback for the ruling Congress, which is hoping to retain power in the state, as it will lead to a division of the anti-BJP vote.

The BSP will contest 20 seats spread across 14 districts, Satish Chandra Mishra, BSP joint secretary, and Danish Ali, JD(S) national secretary-general, announced at a joint press conference in New Delhi on Thursday.

The duo announced that H.D. Kumaraswa-my, son of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, will be the chief ministerial candidate for the alliance.

Both Ms Mayawati and Mr Deve Gowda would jointly campaign in the state, they said.

The 20 seats which the BSP will contest are Chamaraj Nagara, Gundlupete and Kolleg-ala (SC), Anekal, Nippa-ni, Chikkodi-Sadalaga and Raibag (SC) Honn-ali, Bidar North, Chitta-pur (SC), Kalaburgi Rural (SC), Vijayanag-ara, Bagalkota City, Karkala, Hubbali-Dhar-wad (East-SC), Byadagi, Shirahatti (SC), Gadag, Babaleshwara and Sullya (SC).

Sources in the JD(S) and a few dalit leaders felt this might end up being a “zero sum game”.

“In the seats that are given to BSP, the JD(S) is not a strong force. Therefore, it is
difficult to say if the JD(S) would really be helpful for the BSP to win those seats. Considering JD(S) voters’ hostility towards dalits in many constituencies in south Karnataka, it would be a challenge for the JD(S) to transfer the Vokkaligas votes to the BSP,” sources said.

A dalit leader felt that after the 2004 Assembly elections, the BSP failed to make a dent into the dalit vote base of the two national parties. “Perhaps in places like Kollegala, where the BSP is strong, it can help the JD(S) to split the community’s votes. Otherwise, considering the voteshare that the BSP got in the 2013 Assembly elections, it would be difficult to say whether it would help the JD(S) in a big way,” the leader added.

Mr Ali said the alliance was “pathbreaking” and would have larger ramifications for Indian politics. It had the potential to “thwart the attempts of two bigger national parties to isolate regional parties”.

“This is the first time that the BSP, under the leadership of Mayawati, is getting into an electoral alliance with us as per our request,” he added.

Karnataka has over 22 per cent Scheduled Caste votes.

Mr Misra said the party had scored well while fighting independently in several constituencies. “We had representation in the Karnataka Assembly in 1999. The BSP has performed well even in states like Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Tags: karnataka assembly polls, bahujan samaj party, mayawati
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka Chopra makes it to top 25 global influencers on social media

2

PETA questions IIT-Bombay's move to not ban non-veg food

3

Border is crumbling: Olympics brings more tourists along North, S Korea divide

4

5 things to remember before choosing a gift for your Valentine

5

Trudeau comes under fire for ‘mansplaining,’ correcting ‘mankind’ to ‘peoplekind’

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The makers of '3 Storeys' launched the trailer of the film yesterday in a chawl in Mumbai, which saw the entire star cast turning up along with the makers of the film. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha launch the '3 Storeys' trailer in a Mumbai chawl

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn's upcoming thriller 'Raid' trailer released today. Check out some interesting pictures from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Raid trailer launch: Ajay looks dashing, Ileana shines in her saree look

After ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, Akshay is excited about his next social drama ‘PadMan’. The actor was in Delhi to promote his film along with Arunachalam Muruganantham. His wife and producer Twinkle Khanna, co-star Radhika Apte were also present at the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar, Arunachalam Muruganantham promote 'PadMan' in Delhi

Bollywood beauties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Diana Penty, Jhanvi Kapoor and others rocked LFW '18 with their impeccable style and beauty.

Gorgeous! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut own the show at LFW 2018

Checkout the exclusive pictures of Rani Mukerji, Yami Gautam, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha, and Varun Dhawan with GF Natasha Dalal. The glamorous B-town celebs were snapped by the paparazzi. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs spotted: Rani, Varun with GF Natasha and others clicked

The team of ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’ launched the trailer of their film at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Veerey Ki Wedding: Pulkit, Kriti send out invitations for their 'special day'

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham