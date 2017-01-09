The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 09, 2017 | Last Update : 02:05 AM IST

India, Politics

Row over Amar Singh’s Z category security cover

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Jan 9, 2017, 12:41 am IST
Updated : Jan 9, 2017, 12:41 am IST

Z security cover showed that Mr Singh was hand in gloves with the government.

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday provided ‘Z’ category security cover to Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh on Sunday. However, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav camp said the decision to accord the

Z security cover showed that Mr Singh was hand in gloves with the government. The camp further alleged that Mr Singh wanted to split the party and help the BJP win elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Mr Singh’s security was enhanced due to a threat to his life. Mr Singh is close confidante of Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is battling to save the party from splitting, after Ramgopal Gopal Yadav had last week declared Mr Akhilesh Yadav the party president.

Mr Akhilesh Yadav camp blamed Mr Singh squarely for the rift within the party. Several attempts to patch up had also failed. The order for the Z category security cover for Mr Singh was issued by Union home ministry on Saturday. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will provide security. Mr Singh will have a contingent of least two dozen armed commandos of the CISF around him.

Officials said Mr Singh was a protectee of the central CISF cover from 2008 to mid-2016 and this task was transferred to UP police by the Union home ministry later.

The security cover was provided to Mr Singh on basis on threats he received and inputs gathered by central security agencies, which promoted the Centre to provide Z security cover.

Tags: akhilesh yadav, amar singh, mulayam singh yadav
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

All account holders to submit PAN details to banks before Feb 28

2

Washington Post under fire for using wrong gender symbol

3

US: Plane dumps poop on woman's car

4

Zombie apocalypse will destroy world population: study

5

After proposal at waterfall, couple drops ring in river

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Conor McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously. (Photo: AP)

Conor McGregor becomes 1st fighter to hold 2 UFC titles

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham