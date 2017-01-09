Row over Amar Singh’s Z category security cover

Z security cover showed that Mr Singh was hand in gloves with the government.

Z security cover showed that Mr Singh was hand in gloves with the government. The camp further alleged that Mr Singh wanted to split the party and help the BJP win elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Mr Singh’s security was enhanced due to a threat to his life. Mr Singh is close confidante of Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is battling to save the party from splitting, after Ramgopal Gopal Yadav had last week declared Mr Akhilesh Yadav the party president.

Mr Akhilesh Yadav camp blamed Mr Singh squarely for the rift within the party. Several attempts to patch up had also failed. The order for the Z category security cover for Mr Singh was issued by Union home ministry on Saturday. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will provide security. Mr Singh will have a contingent of least two dozen armed commandos of the CISF around him.

Officials said Mr Singh was a protectee of the central CISF cover from 2008 to mid-2016 and this task was transferred to UP police by the Union home ministry later.

The security cover was provided to Mr Singh on basis on threats he received and inputs gathered by central security agencies, which promoted the Centre to provide Z security cover.