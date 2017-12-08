The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 08, 2017 | Last Update : 07:52 AM IST

India, Politics

PM slams parties seeking votes in Ambedkar’s name

PTI
Published : Dec 8, 2017, 3:23 am IST
Updated : Dec 8, 2017, 7:48 am IST

Congress vice-president recently evoked Lord Shiva in reply to the BJP's criticism that his temple visits in Gujarat are an election gimmick.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Hitting out at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said parties seeking votes in B.R. Ambedkar's name tried to erase his contribution in nation building and did little to build the Ambedkar International Centre conceived 23 years ago.

Mr Modi, who inaugurated the centre in the heart of the national capital in Janpath, also took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s comment on being a Shiva devotee and said some parties talked more of Baba Bhole (Lord Shiva) than Babasaheb.

Such was the incredible strength of Ambedkar that his philosophy and contribution in nation building could not be erased despite the efforts of some people, the prime minister said in his address.

“Such was his incredible strength that when years after his demise efforts were made by such people to crush his philosophy, when efforts were made to erase his contribution towards nation-building, his ideals could not be wiped out from people's memory,” he said.

He said he would not be wrong in saying that “more people are still influenced by his ideas than the family for which such efforts (to erase his contribution) were made”.

The Prime Minister said the idea to construct the centre was conceived in 1992. “Then nothing happened for 23 years...When our government came, we not only laid its foundation (in April 2015), but are also dedicating it to the nation today.”

In a broadside against the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, who is poised to become party president, he said political parties who seek votes in the name of Ambedkar were perhaps not even aware that the project was pending.

“It is a different matter that they are thinking more of Baba Bhole than Babasaheb... Even that is okay,” he said.

The Congress vice-president recently evoked Lord Shiva in reply to the BJP's criticism that his temple visits in Gujarat are an election gimmick.

“I am a devotee of Shiv. The BJP may say anything, but I will remain honest,” he had said in Ahmedabad.

The Prime Minister said in his address that there are forces trying to divide the country on caste lines.

Caste divisions, he added, put brakes on the pace of development.

Mr Modi also lamented that Ambedkar's dream of social democracy — where all have a say — is still unaccomplished.

“But I see hope in today's generation... Things are changing... The ills of society are being removed,” he said.

He said the Centre will be an inspiration for the promotion of the dalit icon's thoughts and teachings and an important place for research on social and economic issues.  

Tags: narendra modi, rahul gandhi, lord shiva
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

No more slip ups, Cheteshwar Pujara tells butterfinger teammates

2

Harvey Weinstein boasted about having slept with me: Gwyneth Paltrow

3

Video of Bengal cop dancing goes viral, officer suspended

4

Qualcomm ready to move on without Apple

5

Eating nuts, fish daily cuts asthma, rhinitis risk in kids

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham