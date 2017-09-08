The Asian Age | News

UP: Yogi government transfers 36 IAS officers

PTI
Published : Sep 8, 2017, 1:33 pm IST
According to the transfer order released by the government on Thursday night, one officer was also appointed off the wait list.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 36 IAS officers, appointing Anup Chandra Pandey as the new Industrial and Infrastructure Development Commissioner.

Prominent among those transferred included Member Judicial (Revenue Board) Lalit Verma, who has been made Additional Chief Secretary General Administration, while Alok Tandon who was on wait list has been made CEO Noida and MD Noida Metro Corporation.

According to the transfer order released by the government on Thursday night, while Pandey will be new IIDC, CEO (Greater Noida). Shailesh Krishna was appointed as Director General Deen Dayal Upadhaya State administration and Management Academy.

Principal Secretary Agriculture Rajnish Gupta has been shunted as member judicial, Revenue Board, Allahabad while CEO Noida Amit Mohan Prasad will be new Principal Secretary Agriculture.

Sanjiv Kumar Mittal in wait list has been made Principal Secretary Finance and Finance Commissioner, Vice Chairman Agra Development Authority Ritu Maheshwari has been made DM Ghaziabad.

DM Mainpuri Yashwant Rao has been posted as Registrar Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Law University while DM Ghazipur Sanjay Kumar Khatri has been made DM Raebareli, it said.

Special Secretary IIDC, Monika Rani has been made DM Farukhabad, while Alok Kumar Pandey who was in wait list has been made Special Secretary IIDC and NRI Department.

Tags: indian administrative services, civil service, public sector, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

