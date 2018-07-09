The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 08, 2018 | Last Update : 09:40 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| England vs India, 3rd T20: Visitors steer past 100-run mark
 
India, Politics

‘Will give life or get reservation’: Hardik Patel to go on indefinite fast from August 25

PTI
Published : Jul 8, 2018, 9:11 pm IST
Updated : Jul 8, 2018, 9:10 pm IST

Calling it his 'last fight' for the demand for quota, Hardik Patel posted a video message on Facebook announcing his indefinite fast.

The 24-year-old activist, who shot to prominence in 2015 with his agitation over the quota issue, vowed to continue his fast till his demand for reservation was met. (Photo: File)
 The 24-year-old activist, who shot to prominence in 2015 with his agitation over the quota issue, vowed to continue his fast till his demand for reservation was met. (Photo: File)

Ahmedabad: Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel on Sunday announced that he will sit on an indefinite fast from August 25 to press for reservation to the community members in government jobs and education.

The 24-year-old activist, who shot to prominence in 2015 with his agitation over the quota issue, vowed to continue his fast till his demand for reservation was met.

In a video message posted on his official Facebook page, Patel said getting reservation for the members of his community was his primary concern.

He added that the fast would be his “last fight”.

“This is our last fight. Either I will give my life or we will get reservation. I need your support for this. The fight has come to the last phase. Reservation is our primary issue and we will continue to fight for it. From August 25, which is observed as the ‘Patidar Kranti Divas’, I am going to sit on an indefinite fast and will not eat anything until we get reservation,” Patel said, interacting with his supporters via a video-streaming feature on Facebook.

On the same day three years ago, the Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) had organised a mega rally here to put forth the demand for reservation to the community members.

The rally had turned violent, leading to a police crackdown on the participants and the eventual detention and incarceration of Patel on sedition and other charges. Around 14 Patidar community members were killed in the violence.

Making an emotional appeal to his supporters and the Patidar community members, a section of whom had criticised him recently for “diverting” from the core issue of reservation, Patel sought their united support.

“We will get reservation, but only when we come together to fight for it. If we are fighting among ourselves, then this is not going to happen. We are lagging behind due to unnecessary debates and opposition (from within the community),” he said.

Patel also defended his decision to support Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor on the issue of prohibition, saying it was his responsibility to fight against the menace of liquor.

The Congress MLA, who represents the Kshatriya-Thakor community in Gujarat, has been a vocal critic of the way prohibition has been implemented in the state.

Thakor, Independent legislator Jignesh Mevani and Patel were on Saturday booked by the police on trespass and other charges after they allegedly led a “raid” of a house, where they claimed liquor was kept stored illegally.

Read: Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor, Jignesh Mevani booked over 'raid' at woman's house

Patel said fighting for reservation was his top priority, but he will also continue to raise issues related to farmers, prohibition and unemployment.

PAAS convener Alpesh Kathiriya said the venue for Patel’s fast next month was yet to be decided.

“We will soon inform about the venue, where the indefinite fast will be organised. Patel’s supporters will also join him,” he added.

From August 25, every day one of Patel’s supporters would get his head tonsured to highlight the issue of reservation and make the government take note of their demand, Kathiriya said. 

Tags: hardik patel, indefinite fast, patidar kranti divas, alpesh thakor, jignesh mevani
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

MOST POPULAR

1

It’s a wrap: Emraan, Rishi Kapoor and team complete Drishyam director’s Body

2

Shahid Kapoor does a Kartik Aaryan, leaves Batti Gul Meter Chalu team in awe

3

Twitter bans over 70 million accounts in two months

4

Peon’s son, Muzaffarnagar’s Ronaldo bhai, Nishu Kumar makes it to Indian football team

5

European canines replaced New World's ancient breeds

more

Editors' Picks

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of upcoming sports drama ‘Gold’ launched a song from the film at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay and Mouni Roy burn the dance floor, team gears up to strike Gold

Akshay Kumar, along with the team of 'Chumbak', unveiled the trailer of this Marathi film, which opened at the MAMI Film Festival.

Akshay Kumar unveils Marathi Talkies MAMI Opening Film Chumbak

Bollywood stars stepped out for promotions of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak pair Ishaan-Janhvi are adorbale goofballs, Soorma duo also go all out

B-town celebs John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Dhadak' couple Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and others were recently spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of these Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ishaan-Janhvi, Aishwarya-Aardhya, John and Urvashi clicked

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham