The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 08, 2018 | Last Update : 07:02 PM IST

India, Politics

There's tension but confident Congress will take right decision: Kumaraswamy

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 8, 2018, 5:29 pm IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2018, 5:33 pm IST

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy admitted that there is some tension with the Congress over portfolio allocation.

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's statement comes a day after several Congress MLAs held meetings to discuss denial of Cabinet berths. (Photo: File)
 Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's statement comes a day after several Congress MLAs held meetings to discuss denial of Cabinet berths. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Days after Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy carried out his first Cabinet expansion, the Janata Dal (Secular) leader on Friday admitted that there is tension with the Congress leaders over the allocation of portfolios. However, he expressed confidence that its alliance partner will take the right decision.

"Yes, there is some tension there (regarding portfolio allocation), but I am confident that the Congress leaders will take the right decision," Kumaraswamy said.

The statement came a day after several Congress lawmakers held meetings to discuss denial of Cabinet berths to the party.

A meeting held at M B Patil's residence in Bengaluru on June 7 was attended by disgruntled MLAs including M T B Nagaraj, Satish Jarkiholi, Sudhakar and Roshan Baigs.

After the meeting, AICC secretary Jarkiholi said they discussed the cabinet expansion and it was true that they were "unhappy" over not getting ministership.

A similar meeting was also held under former Minister H K Patil's leadership and was attended by Yashvantharayagouda Patil and S R Patil, among others, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

Stating that several MLAs had spoken to him personally and also over the phone, H K Patil said, "we are thinking about how to avoid such faults from happening in the future and steps need to be taken in this regard. We will take our next steps".

On June 6, the JD(S)-Congress alliance government inducted 25 ministers in the first major Cabinet expansion since Kumaraswamy took oath as Karnataka chief minister on May 23.

After days of hectic discussions and bargaining, the Congress and the JD(S) last week arrived at an understanding on portfolio-sharing. While the grand old party was given charge of 22 ministries, including home, irrigation, health, agriculture and women and child welfare ministries, the JD(S) got 12 ministries, including finance and excise, public works department, education, tourism and transport.

Tags: h d kumaraswamy, jd(s), congress, congress-jd(s) alliance, portfolio allocation
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

10 delicacies you must savour this monsoon

2

7 anti-ageing tips that every woman over 30 needs to follow, says expert

3

Video: Katrina offers Janhvi, Ishaan cake at gym, what happened next is interesting

4

Disrupted sleep cycles linked with mood disorders

5

Security experts warn about IS group posing threat to 2018 FIFA World Cup

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the launch of a resto bar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Disha, Mouni, Sidharth, Esha, others glam it up at Pune event

After their 'sudden' marriage, newlyweds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi finally hosted a bash for celebrities at their residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Newlyweds Neha, Angad host bash for Yuvraj, others, get special gift from KJo

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations, lending support to causes on the occasion of World Environment Day in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Jacqueline, Daisy lend support to causes on World Environment Day

The team of ‘Race 3’ promoted their upcoming venture by shooting for an episode on the reality show ‘Did L’il Masters.’ (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Race 3: Salman Khan and his team are having a blast as they gear up for release

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched their much-anticipated song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Allah Duhai Hai: Songs, dance and bonding for Salman's Race 3 team at gala

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and others, was all smiles as they unveiled the trailer of ‘Sanju’ at an event on Wednesday.

Sanju trailer launch: Ranbir all smiles with Vicky, Sonam, Dia

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham