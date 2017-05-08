Month on, fund for martyrs’ kin collects Rs 2 crores

Out of the total amount, Rs 60 lakh of donation was received for 26 CRPF personnel killed by Naxals in the Sukma attack last month.

New Delhi: The home ministry has received more than Rs 2 crore from public in a fund created recently to help families of paramilitary personnel who were killed in counter insurgency operations.

Home minister Rajnath Singh in a tweet said the response to the newly created fund has been encouraging as Rs 2.10 crore has been received for martyrs.

Out of the total amount, Rs 60 lakh of donation was received for 26 CRPF personnel killed by Naxals in the Sukma attack last month.

The home minister, along with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, had launched a website and app called “Bharat Ke Veer’’ in April for the public to generate funds for families of such para-military personnel.

The amount donated through the site goes directly to the bank account of security personnel.

During the launch, Akshay Kumar had appreciated the support received from home ministry in finalising the plan floated by him. So far, many people have visited the site for making online contribution.

Personnel from Central para-military forces that will benefit from this scheme include CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB and ITBP among others.