↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Naqvi U-turn after Opposition furore in Rajya Sabha

Published : Apr 8, 2017, 2:53 am IST
The Congress members demanded an apology from Mr Naqvi for misleading the House.

MoS for Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi speaks in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 MoS for Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi speaks in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The issue of cow vigilantes rocked Rajya Sabha yet again on Friday. The Opposition, particularly Congress, created chaos in Parliament over Union minister for minorities and parliamentary affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s statement in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, denying the lynching of a man, who was transporting cows, by vigilantes in Rajasthan.

The minister clarified in the House on Friday that he was talking about other states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat where no such incident took place. Mr Naqvi then added: “We do not justify anarchy and hooliganism.” He acknowledged that the lynching incident did take place in Alwar and an FIR has been registered against six persons.

The minister also said the issue was “sensitive” but, criminals should not be regarded on the basis of their religion. Mr Naqvi said by looking at them as “Hindus or Muslims, sends a wrong signal.”

Home minister Rajnath Singh is expected to make a statement over the issue in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The home ministry has received a report from the Rajasthan government. Sources said a special police team has been set up to arrest all the accused involved in the crime. Out of the six accused, the Rajasthan police claimed to have arrested three of them.

