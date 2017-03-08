The Asian Age | News



Shiv Sena's Vishwanath Mahadeshwar wins mayoral election in BMC

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 8, 2017, 1:58 pm IST
Updated : Mar 8, 2017, 2:01 pm IST

Snehal Ambedkar, the current mayor, held the election contested by Sena's Mahadeshwar against Congress’ Vitthal Lokare.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar, Maharashtra BJP president Raosaheb Danve and Education minister Vinod Tawde celebrating the party's performance in the BMC election at its Nariman Point office in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar, Maharashtra BJP president Raosaheb Danve and Education minister Vinod Tawde celebrating the party's performance in the BMC election at its Nariman Point office in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Vishwanath Mahadeshwar of Shiv Sena on Wednesday won the mayoral election in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the vote was conducted by show of hands, with Sena getting the support of the BJP.

Shiv Sena's victory was anticipated, and the party workers had begun celebrating outside the BMC office before the election was concluded.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's seven corporators were absent from the Corporation Hall.

The vote breakdown will be provided once the corporators put down their votes in writing.

In the municipal elections conducted in February, Shiv Sena won 84 of the 227 seats, while the BJP finished a close second with 82.

