Saturday, Feb 08, 2020 | Last Update : 03:26 AM IST

India, Politics

‘Apology’ battle rocks LS as minister, Rahul wrangle

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Feb 8, 2020, 2:12 am IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2020, 2:12 am IST

The ruling side, meanwhile, was adamant that Mr Gandhi should apologise.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (Photo: PTI)
 Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Major trouble erupted in the Lok Sabha on Friday when Union health minister Harsh Vardhan asked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to apologise for a remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally earlier this week.

Within minutes of Dr Harsh Vardhan’s demand, MPs from both the treasury benches and the Opposition were seen facing each other as if in a battlefield and almost came to blows.

It all began when the moment the minister read out the apology demand to the House, Congress MP from Virudhnagar Manickam Tagore jumped into the Well and moved towards the minister, but was stopped by BJP MPs led by Kaiserganj MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

As both sides almost came to blows, Congress MP from Ernakulum Hibi Eden was seen playing peacemaker and leading Mr Tagore out of the melee.

After the House was adjourned by the Speaker, MPs from both the ruling side and the Opposition were seen shouting slogans at each other. Many remained in the well.

Shortly thereafter, both Rahul Gandhi and Congress’ Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary met Speaker Om Birla and demanded that Dr Harsh Vardhan
should apologise and Mr Gandhi should be given a chance to speak in the House.

In a separate complaint to the Speaker, Mr Tagore alleged that he was manhandled and said the CCTV footage should be seen to take action.

Later, speaking to the media outside Parliament, Mr Gandhi said he had attacked the Prime Minister for his “tubelight” comment against him in the House on Thursday, and said: “Normally, a Prime Minister has a particular status, a Prime Minister has a particular way of behaving, a particular stature, our Prime Minister doesn’t have these. He does not behave in a prime ministerial way.”

Mr Gandhi said: “We are being stifled and we are not being allowed to speak in Parliament. They have suppressed our voices.”

The Congress also took offence to the fact that the minister chose to seek the apology while getting up to reply to a question by Mr Gandhi on the status of medical colleges in Wayanad.

“It is after a lot of patience and perseverance that one gets to ask a question in the Lok Sabha. The minister has trampled on the rights of the MP by his remarks,” Mr Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said.

The ruling side, meanwhile, was adamant that Mr Gandhi should apologise. Meetings were held in the chamber of parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi, who also later reiterated the demand in the House.

Tags: harsh vardhan

Latest From India

Davinder Singh

Tainted J&K cop claims threat to life

The idol was fixed on the road, according to information furnished by Dr Shivakant Bajpai, superintending archaeologist of ASI Bangalore circle.

Rare ‘Lajja Gauri’ idol found on roadside in Udupi district

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar, chief minister Mamata Banerjee and speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay at the Legislative Assembly in Kolkata on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Dhankar avoids confrontation

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti (Photo PTI/File)

Congress, others slams PSA against Omar, Mufti

MOST POPULAR

1

Tecno’s flagship killer to launch with 48MP quad-camera and aggressive price tag

2

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

3

Cloudwalker CEO Jagdish talks to The Asian Age on the brand’s focus for 2020

4

Anurag Kashyap tells film fraternity to stop being so chicken

5

Forget iPhone 12; 2021 iPhone shock as brand-new model revealed

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham