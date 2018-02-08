The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 08, 2018 | Last Update : 10:44 AM IST

India, Politics

Lalu Yadav reconstitutes RJD team from jail

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Feb 8, 2018, 2:16 am IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2018, 2:26 am IST

Lalu has also included almost all the members of his family into the list of the working committee.

Lalu Yadav (Photo: PTI)
 Lalu Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Patna: Days after holding a crucial meeting with estranged JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) president Babu Lal Marandi, RJD chief Lalu Yadav reconstituted his party’s working committee from jail.

The list released by the RJD on Wednesday shows that Lalu has removed criminal-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin from all party posts, but appointed his wife Heena Shahab as a member of the working committee.

RJD insiders feel that Lalu, who always projected Shahabuddin as RJD’s Muslim face, gave a key position to his wife Heena in order to keep minority community in the party fold. “Restructuring has been done in order to strengthen party’s base in Bihar. Heena Shahab has the support of people in Siwan and party will only gain politically by giving her a place in the working committee,” RJD’s national general secretary Qamar Alam told this newspaper.

After Shahabuddin was convicted and disqualified as member of Parliament in 2007, his wife Heena had contested Lok Sabha elections on RJD ticket from Siwan in 2009 and 2014 but lost both the polls to BJP as CPI(ML) ate into the secular votes.

Lalu has also included almost all the members of his family into the list of the working committee. Tejashwi Yadav, who is considered heir apparent of Lalu, has been made the member of working committee along with his other siblings Tej Pratap and Misa Bharti.

Lalu’s wife and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi has been given the post of national vice-president.

Tags: sharad yadav, lalu yadav, mohammad shahabuddin

MOST POPULAR

1

Trudeau comes under fire for ‘mansplaining,’ correcting ‘mankind’ to ‘peoplekind’

2

We were the best fielding team in U-19 World Cup: India fielding coach Abhay Sharma

3

Apple HomePod review: Mixed verdicts

4

Priyanka Chopra reveals she was very committed, but has been single since a year

5

Check out photos of SpaceX's 'Starman' driving beyond earth on a Tesla Roadster

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn's upcoming thriller 'Raid' trailer released today. Check out some interesting pictures from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Raid trailer launch: Ajay looks dashing, Ileana shines in her saree look

After ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, Akshay is excited about his next social drama ‘PadMan’. The actor was in Delhi to promote his film along with Arunachalam Muruganantham. His wife and producer Twinkle Khanna, co-star Radhika Apte were also present at the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar, Arunachalam Muruganantham promote 'PadMan' in Delhi

Bollywood beauties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Diana Penty, Jhanvi Kapoor and others rocked LFW '18 with their impeccable style and beauty.

Gorgeous! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut own the show at LFW 2018

Checkout the exclusive pictures of Rani Mukerji, Yami Gautam, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha, and Varun Dhawan with GF Natasha Dalal. The glamorous B-town celebs were snapped by the paparazzi. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs spotted: Rani, Varun with GF Natasha and others clicked

The team of ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’ launched the trailer of their film at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Veerey Ki Wedding: Pulkit, Kriti send out invitations for their 'special day'

The Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 kicked off in style with the fashion appearances of several Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Shahid, Mira, Taapsee, Huma, Saqib dazzle on the ramp on day 1

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham