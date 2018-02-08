BJP MP Vinay Katiyar spews venom again

Since they were responsible for the partition, there was no need for them to stay in India, he told news channels.

New Delhi: The Hindutva hawk and BJP MP, Vinay Katiyar continued with his hate speech saying Muslims have “no business being in India” and they should go live in Pakistan or Bangladesh." So far the BJP has not reacted to Mr Katiyar's remark.

The former Uttar Pradesh BJP chief claimed that Muslims had divided the country "on the ground of their population". Since they were responsible for the partition, there was no need for them to stay in India, he told news channels. “Muslims should not be staying in India. They divided the country on the basis of their population. There is no need for them to stay in this country. They got a separate land. They should go to Bangladesh or Pakistan. They have no business to be India," the Hindutva hardliner, the founder chief of the Bajrang Dal, said.