The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 08, 2018 | Last Update : 10:43 AM IST

India, Politics

BJP MP Vinay Katiyar spews venom again

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 8, 2018, 2:36 am IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2018, 2:37 am IST

Since they were responsible for the partition, there was no need for them to stay in India, he told news channels.

Vinay Katiyar (Photo: NAI)
 Vinay Katiyar (Photo: NAI)

New Delhi: The Hindutva hawk and BJP MP, Vinay Katiyar continued with his hate speech saying Muslims have “no business being in India” and they should go live in Pakistan or Bangladesh." So far the BJP has not reacted to Mr Katiyar's remark.

The former Uttar Pradesh BJP chief claimed that Muslims had divided the country "on the ground of their population". Since they were responsible for the partition, there was no need for them to stay in India, he told news channels. “Muslims should not be staying in India. They divided the country on the basis of their population. There is no need for them to stay in this country. They got a separate land. They should go to Bangladesh or Pakistan. They have no business to be India," the Hindutva hardliner, the founder chief of the Bajrang Dal, said.

Tags: vinay katiyar, bajrang dal, bangladesh, uttar pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Trudeau comes under fire for ‘mansplaining,’ correcting ‘mankind’ to ‘peoplekind’

2

We were the best fielding team in U-19 World Cup: India fielding coach Abhay Sharma

3

Apple HomePod review: Mixed verdicts

4

Priyanka Chopra reveals she was very committed, but has been single since a year

5

Check out photos of SpaceX's 'Starman' driving beyond earth on a Tesla Roadster

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham