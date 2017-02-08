Arrogant speech, PM mocked Uttarakhand tragedy, says Opposition

The Congress vice-president also took a dig at Mr Modi over his surgery remarks on economy, saying, “A quack endangers life”.

New Delhi: Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Lok Sabha “arrogant”, the Congress on Tuesday said he had mocked the tragedy in Uttarakhand with his earthquake comment.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi led the charge saying the PM had mocked the tragedy in Uttarakhand, insulted the freedom struggle but has no answers to Opposition’s questions on note ban.

The Left also attacked the Prime Minister, saying he had shied away from answering issues raised by parliamentarians, including on demonetisation, and instead engaging in “rhetoric and sloganeering”. They also charged him with “lowering” the level of debates in Parliament by making certain remarks.

Mr Gandhi tweeted: “The Prime Minister mocks the tragedy of Uttarakhand and insults the freedom struggle but has no answers to the Opposition’s questions.”

The Congress vice-president also took a dig at Mr Modi over his surgery remarks on economy, saying, “A quack endangers life”.

Congress leader Veerappa Moily said, “This was quite an arrogant reply. This was the last opportunity for him because the next Budget and President’s address will be before the next Lok Sabha election. He should have used this window of opportunity to present his vision, with clarity and perspective, for the country.”

The CPI(M) said it will insist that the Prime Minister faces questions when he replies to the motion in the Upper House on Wednesday.

“We have taken serious objection to the fact that the sanctity of debate on the motion of thanks to the President is being hijacked into election propaganda by the Prime Minister,” CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

Meanwhile, several Union ministers hit out at the Opposition for their attempts to disrupt Mr Modi’s speech in the Lok Sabha, accusing them of being “petty minded”, and targeted the Congress saying it was unbecoming of a party which has “ruled and ruined” the country for years.

“They (Congress) behaved in an immature manner. They have been in power for long. They must have the patience to hear the truth. When the truth is unpalatable to them, the way they were making personal remarks, the way they were trying to heckle the Prime Minister, it was unbecoming of a party which has ruled and ruined the country for this many number of years,” urban development minister M. Venkaiah Naidu said.