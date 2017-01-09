The Asian Age | News

Top TMC, CPI(M) leaders under CBI scanner in Rose Valley scam

PTI
Published : Jan 8, 2017, 8:39 pm IST
However, CBI sources ruled out summoning any TMC or CPI(M) leader for now.

 File photo of Rose Valley's office in Kolkata (Photo:file)

Kolkata: Several top Trinamool Congress and CPI(M) leaders are under CBI's scanner in the investigation into the Rose Valley chit fund scam, a senior CBI official said on Sunday.

"Some top leaders of both TMC and CPI(M) are under our examination in the Rose Valley chit fund scam. As the investigation is progressing, fresh leads have emerged. We are looking into all aspects," a CBI official said.

According to CBI sources, a section of CPI(M) leaders came under the CBI spotlight as the Rose Valley had started its operation during the Left Front regime and it was during that period that the chit fund company had expanded operation in Bengal.

The CBI has arrested TMC MP and leader of the party in the Lok Sabha, Sudip Bandopadhyay, and another party MP Tapas Pal for alleged involvement in the multi-crore Rose Valley chit fund scam.

Tags: tmc, cpi(m), cbi, rose valley scam

