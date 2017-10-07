The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Oct 07, 2017

India, Politics

Tribals will see all-round growth under Modi, says Amit Shah

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 7, 2017, 3:06 am IST
Updated : Oct 7, 2017, 3:07 am IST

Shah said that It is due to the efforts of BJP governments that Gujarat’s tribal areas are not behind other regions in any criterion of development.

BJP National President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
 BJP National President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Asserting that time has come for tribal to attain “self-rule” in its true sense under the Modi government, BJP president Amit Shah on Friday blamed the “lopsided policies of earlier governments” for the reason the community was forced to lag behind in development.

In a blog, Mr Shah said the BJP government started a welfare scheme for tribals in 2014 and later brought in a law to ensure that 10 per cent of royalty on the income made from minerals, which are mostly in areas inhabited by Scheduled Tribes, is spent on developing these places. Mr Shah said the way the Modi government is working, all regions with tribal population, including the Northeast, will have all-round development and they will complete their journey from “swaraj” (self-rule) to “suraj” (good governance).

Over Rs 9,100 crore has been deposited in District Mineral Foundation constituted for this purpose, he said, adding the money will be spent on local area development.

Mr Shah said Gujarat, his home state, where the BJP has been in power for over two decades, 14.75 per cent of budget is spent on the development of tribals, who are in considerable numbers in 14 districts. Gujarat is going to polls later this year.

“It is due to the efforts of BJP governments that Gujarat’s tribal areas are not behind other regions in any criterion of development,” said Mr Shah adding that tribals, “like the rest of the country, got self-rule in 1947 when the British left, but the time has come for them to attain self-rule in the true sense and the BJP and the Modi government are fully committed in this direction.”

In this context, Mr Shah mentioned his recent three-day stay in Jharkhand, where he visited the village of tribal legend and freedom fighter Birsa Munda. The BJP government in the state has prepared a programme for all-round development of villages of martyrs, he said. It is paying tributes to them with its work and not just flowers, he said.

The BJP president said that tribals had been left behind in development as they lived in remote areas and also due to apathy of governments which exploited mines and minerals but did not work to develop those places. He also mentioned how the previous NDA government under party patriarch Atal Behari Vajpayee had formed a ministry for the development of tribals.

