The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 07, 2017 | Last Update : 03:25 AM IST

India, Politics

Rajya Sabha clears bills, GST all set for July 1 rollout

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 7, 2017, 2:45 am IST
Updated : Apr 7, 2017, 2:42 am IST

The Lok Sabha has already passed the four bills.

Arun Jaitley at GST Council Meeting, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Arun Jaitley at GST Council Meeting, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) is set for a rollout from its target date of July 1 as the Rajya Sabha passed on Thursday all four enabling legislations to pave the way for India’s biggest indirect tax reform. The Lok Sabha has already passed the four bills.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, “In May, we will give the final approval to rules and rates, and it looks like the law can be implemented from July 1.”

The ruling BJP got help from the Congress as the Opposition party did not press for amendments. Former PM Manmohan Singh is understood to have urged the Congress not to press for amendments to the bills to “maintain consensus and federal agreement.”

“Happy that when it comes to enforcing GST all political parties came out in one voice,” Mr Jaitley said.

The Congress stand ensured that amendments moved by other Opposition parties such as the TMC and the Left were voted down, and the bills sailed through without any changes.

Mr Jaitley said the successive governments have contributed towards the GST, and no one person can take credit for it.

Tags: goods and services tax, arun jaitley, rajya sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Baby in Mumbai survives despite losing pulse for 45 mins

2

Video: Kashmiri cricketers sing Pakistan national anthem, detained by police

3

Video: Muscular cop evading a rat is cracking up the Internet

4

Teenager asks Emma Stone out for prom with La La Land inspired video

5

Watch: Golmaal Again team's pranks on each other are just too hilarious!

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Travelling couple makes thousands of dollars per Instagram shot

Photographer Kamal Bagirli blends old photos with their current day structures to make an insteresting view. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man superimposes historic photographs and it is amazing

The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Assam honours the Brahmaputra with India's biggest river festival

The ice cream parlour Eiswelt Gelato is the only one that makes unique animal shaped ice creams with marshmallows and sprinkles. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These bright animal-themed ice creams are what you definitely need to see today

French bulldog Sebastian and Pomeranian Luna recently had their engagement photoshoot after being in love for quite a while and their photos will make dog lovers just drool. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

Two dogs get an engagement photoshoot and it is simply beautiful

Photographer Rich McCor creatively sketches out paper cutouts to click them at popular tourist destinations to make interesting creations. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Creative photographer makes art out of paper cutouts

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham