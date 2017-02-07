The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 07, 2017 | Last Update : 03:08 AM IST

India, Politics

Sasikala oath delayed, gov seeks legal advice

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 7, 2017, 1:51 am IST
Updated : Feb 7, 2017, 1:49 am IST

Rao in no hurry, may wait for SC’s DA verdict.

AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI)
 AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary V.K. Sasikala’s swearing-in as chief minister of Tamil Nadu is likely to be delayed by a few days with governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao seeking legal opinion on her assuming charge since the verdict in the disproportionate assets case against her is set to be pronounced by the Supreme Court next week.

Highly-placed sources told this newspaper that Mr Rao was in no hurry to administer the oath to Ms Sasikala as he has not extended an invitation to the AIADMK leader to be sworn in as chief minister.

The sources said the governor wants to wait till the verdict of the Supreme Court, expected next week, on whether Ms Sasikala, a close aide of late chief minister J. Jayalalithaa, was guilty of corruption charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, in the 21-year-old `66-crore disproportionate assets case.

They also noted that while accepting the resignation of O. Panneerselvam, the governor had asked him and his ministers to continue till alternative arrangements were made. “The government led by Mr Panneerselvam will continue for some more days before the governor forms his opinion on the AIADMK Legislature Party resolution electing Ms Sasikala as its new leader,” the sources said.

They said the governor was very particular about waiting as the Supreme Court had struck down the appointment of the late J. Jayalalithaa as CM in 2001 by then governor Fatima Beevi. The court had found fault with the manner in which the governor had rushed with the swearing-in of Jayalalithaa. The SC had then ruled: “The governor cannot, in the exercise of his/her discretion or otherwise, do anything that is contrary to the Constitution and the laws. Therefore, the governor, having due regard to the Constitution and the laws, must decline to exercise the discretion in appointing as chief minister a non-member who was not qualified to become a member of the legislature.”

Mr Rao, who is Maharashtra governor and holds additional charge of Tamil Nadu, consulted with legal experts on how to go about the issue during his stay in New Delhi and left for Mumbai late on Monday evening.

The governor, who was to attend the annual convocation of Bharathiar University in Coimbatore on Tuesday, has cancelled his programme.

The Karnataka high court had acquitted Ms Sasikala along with the late Jayalalithaa in the disproportionate assets case, but the verdict has been challenged in the Supreme Court and the judgment has been reserved.

There was intense speculation till late Monday that the swearing-in would be held on Tuesday morning, but it died down after Mr Rao left for Mumbai from New Delhi. He flew to Delhi from Coimbatore late on Sunday evening to attend the wedding reception of HRD minister Prakash Javadekar’s son.

Senior state ministers and AIADMK leaders visited the Centenary Auditorium of Madras University on Monday and are understood to have reviewed arrangements for the ceremony at the sprawling venue, where Ms Sasikala’s late friend J. Jayalalithaa took the oath as chief minister just about nine months ago.

Tamil Nadu chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan met Ms Sasikala for the second time in as many days. She is understood to have discussed the preparations for the swearing-in ceremony.

Tags: aiadmk, v.k. sasikala, vidyasagar rao, supreme court
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Your lovely online date could be an ugly-looking, bearded scammer

2

More women feel the need for alcohol before having sex

3

Porn giant takes auditions for Trump's role in video

4

Footage of jaywalking woman causing accident goes viral

5

Sania Mirza wants Ranveer Singh to be single?

more

Editors' Picks

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens give Photoshop touch to adorable puppy

Mosque celings in Iran and UAE have some of the most colourful and innovative designs as Islamic architecture is a revelation (Photo: Instagram/Imgur)

Majestic mosque ceilings feature vivid Islamic architecture

Louis and Janet D’souza decided to spend their retirement in a way that was way different from what most people do. They undertook a car journey from India to the UK and back – all for a charitable cause. (Photo: Facebook)

Retired Indian couple drives over 50,000 km for charity

The four day art fair brings together a number of modern and contemporary artists to present their works (Photo: AP)

India art fair features spectacular works of contemporary art

Peruvians sing, dance and food to celebrate the appearance of the Lady of Candelaria

Peru celebrates La Candelaria cultural festival

A Netherlands-based designer has been rocking Instagram with her incredible food-inspired fashion accessories. (Photo: Instagram/ @rommydebommy)

Food-inspired handbags that will give you hunger pangs

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham