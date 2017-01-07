The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 07, 2017 | Last Update : 05:58 AM IST

India, Politics

Blow to Mulayam Singh as SP bank accounts frozen

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 7, 2017, 12:38 am IST
Updated : Jan 7, 2017, 4:29 am IST

The Samajvadi Party has around Rs 500 crore in its Delhi, Etawah and Lucknow bank accounts.

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. (PTI)
 Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. (PTI)

Lucknow: In a fresh development that is bound to deepen the ongoing crisis in the Samajwadi Party, the bank accounts of the Samajwadi Party (SP) have been frozen, reportedly on the request of a senior leader of the Akhilesh Yadav faction.

The Samajvadi Party (SP) has around Rs 500 crore in its Delhi, Etawah and Lucknow bank accounts and money can’t be withdrawn without the consent of the party national president.Party sources said that the party has accounts in Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, State Bank of India, Vijaya Bank and UP Cooperative Bank in Lucknow, State Bank of India, Delhi, and Bank of Baroda in Etawah.

The party has over Rs 350 crore in fixed deposits, its accounts in SBI and BOB in Lucknow have around Rs 23 crore and Rs 19 crore, respectively. Though there was no confirmation or denial on the accounts being frozen by the Akhilesh faction, a bank official, on condition of anonymity, admitted that they had been “asked not to allow transactions in view of the leadership dispute”.

Both the factions led by Akhilesh Yadav and  his father Mulayam Singh Yadav will require funds for the upcoming elections and the one that controls the funds will have a definite advantage over the party.

Tags: akhilesh yadav, mulayam singh yadav, bank account
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian railways to launch faster ticketing app

2

Virat and Anushka can’t take their hands off from each other’s jackets

3

Pole dancers cause traffic jam at politician's funeral

4

Apple is most respected brand in India, states research

5

Hand-written Princess Diana letters break estimates at auction

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Conor McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously. (Photo: AP)

Conor McGregor becomes 1st fighter to hold 2 UFC titles

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham