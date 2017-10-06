The Asian Age | News

Friday, Oct 06, 2017

India, Politics

Focus on youth, farmers, Rahul Gandhi tells PM Modi

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Oct 6, 2017, 2:09 am IST
Updated : Oct 6, 2017, 6:28 am IST

Aanganwadi workers stopped his convoy and apprised him of their problems. Mr Gandhi assured them that he would raise the matter in Parliament.

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: Congress vice- president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi that instead of saying that pessimists are creating an atmosphere in the country, he should focus on the two major crisis in the country related to the youth and farmers.

“Like a true leader, the Prime Minister should say that we have one more year to go and we will deliver. As an Opposition leader, I am advising him that he needs to focus on two main problems concerning unemployment and farmers”, he said. Replying to a question, he said that the youth and farmers were cheated and Mr Modi should now focus seriously on issues concerning them.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people from across Amethi turned up at a ‘Janata Darshan’ held by Mr Gandhi at the Munshiganj guest house in Amethi on Thursday. Long queues were seen at the guest house where people came to meet their MP with their complaints. Most of them were against the local administration and also ones related to delay in developmental work. Mr Gandhi, who is on a three-day visit to his constituency, patiently heard the people and promised to take up the issues with the concerned authorities.

 He had arrived in Amethi on Wednesday and had addressed a ‘Kisan chaupal’ in Kathaura where he slammed the Prime Minister for going back on his promise of providing employment to the youth and bringing better days for farmers. He said that if the Prime Minister was unable to fulfil his promises, he should give a chance to the Congress which would do so in six months. He also visited the homes of some senior party workers. 

Aanganwadi workers stopped his convoy and apprised him of their problems. Mr Gandhi assured them that he would raise the matter in Parliament.  Later in the day, Mr Gandhi met party workers at the Rajiv Gandhi College in Tiloi. Following this, he travelled to Rae Bareli which is the constituency of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Tags: rahul gandhi, narendra modi, farmers
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

