  India   Politics  06 Aug 2020  Discharged from hospital, Shivraj Chouhan sent to home quarantine for a week
India, Politics

Discharged from hospital, Shivraj Chouhan sent to home quarantine for a week

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Aug 6, 2020, 12:32 pm IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2020, 12:32 pm IST

Chouhan asked people not to hide coronavirus symptoms and consult a doctor and follow the guidelines

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
 Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was on Wednesday discharged from a private hospital where he was admitted on July 25 after testing positive for coronavirus.

He was advised to be home-quarantined for a week.

 

A health bulletin issued by the hospital on Wednesday said Mr Chouhan had been asymptomatic and all his clinical parameters were within normal limits.

“They (doctors) advised discharge as per ICMR policy dated May 8, 2020 wherein patients can be discharged after ten days of symptoms onset and no fever for three days. There will be no need for testing prior to discharge”, the health bulletin said.

Mr Chouhan later thanked the hospital staff and said there was no need to panic, but people should be careful.

He asked people not to hide coronavirus symptoms and consult a doctor and follow the guidelines.

One of his ministerial colleagues Arvind Bhadoria who also tested positive for the virus on July 28 was still recuperating in the hospital.

 

Senior Congress leader and former minister P C Sharma has also been admitted in the hospital last week after testing positive for the virus.

Tags: shivraj singh chouhan, coronavirus in madhya pradesh
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

