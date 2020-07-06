Replying to Opposition not priority: Aaditya Thackeray

The statement comes a day after oppn leader Devendra Fadnavis claimed that there is lack of coordination among the three constituents of MVA

Maharashtra tourism minister and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray said that the government’s priority is to fight against the coronavirus pandemic and not answering opposition’s criticism. The statement of Junior Thackeray comes a day after opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis claimed that there is lack of coordination among the three constituents of MVA and called for coordinated efforts and single-command decision-making.

Mr Thackeray was taking stock of the Covid-19 situation and measures undertaken by civic bodies in Thane district to contain the disease on Saturday evening. While speaking with the reporters, he said, “Let them do their work, we will keep on doing our work. Our priority at present is to deal with the Covid-19 situation and break the virus chain, other things are secondary.”

The Shiv Sena MLA also launched an app developed by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for online hospital bed allocation and ambulance booking. Addressing a Covid-19 review meeting at the TMC headquarters, Mr Thackeray stressed on the need for increased contact-tracing and maintenance of good facilities at the quarantine centres.

He asked the civic officials to periodically inspect the quarantine centres and check various facilities, including the food supplied there. He also suggested increasing the testing capacity. The TMC already has a dashboard providing information about the availability of beds in Thane hospitals and the Covid-19 situation in the city.