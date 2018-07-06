Tejashwi asks party workers to prepare for early elections

Tejashwi, who had earlier created a flutter within the Grand Secular Alliance by giving series of statements against CM Nitish Kumar.

RJD leaders Tej Pratap crowns his brother Tejashwi Yadav during the 22nd Foundation Day of the Rashtriya Janata Dal in Patna. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: Kick-starting a campaign against the BJP-JD(U) alliance, RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s sons — Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav — on Thursday asked party workers to begin preparations for early Assembly elections in Bihar.

Both the brothers were addressing a huge gathering of party workers in Patna on Thursday during RJD’s foundation day celebration.

“There is a strong possibility that the BJP may dump Nitish Kumar and his party ahead of the 2019 general elections and both Lok Sabha and Assembly polls may take place simultaneously in Bihar. I ask you begin preparing for early elections in Bihar,” former deputy CM and Opposi-leader tion in the state Assembly Tejashwi Yadav said.

Tejashwi, who had earlier created a flutter within the Grand Secular Alliance by giving series of statements against CM Nitish Kumar, also said that “leaders who have been raising questions on the capability of RJD-Congress alliance, should also remember what happened to the NDA in recently held byelections in Bihar. I want to say that we can defeat the BJP without Nitish Kumar”.

He said that RJD will support JD (U) if chief minister Nitish Kumar retires from active politics and also took a dig at him by saying that “Chacha (uncle) has been suffering from political fever”.

Sources claim that the RJD in Bihar is working out a plan, the core of which is a strategy to highlight the failures of NDA government at the Centre as well as in Bihar. On Thursday, when Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav addressed party workers they elaborated government’s failure and asked them to inform the masses at the booth and panchayat level.