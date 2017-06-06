K'taka: Piyush Goyal eats lunch at Dalit party worker's home

He also addressed a booth-level party workers meeting in an effort to establishing direct contact with the people.

Bengaluru (K'taka): Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday ate lunch at a Dalit party worker's home.

"I am more than happy today. I actually want to thank our president Amit Shah ji, it was because of him that we visited our karyakartas home. I felt that I had come to my own house. The love and affection I have received today I cannot describe. I felt that I have come to my own sister's home," he told the media after lunch.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to bring a better future in this country, Goyal said the Centre would bring change without differentiating among people.

"Together we are going to make India a super power in the world," he added.

Earlier last month, BJP president Amit Shah held a door-to-door campaign in a remote village of Gujarat's Chhota Udaipur district and had lunch with a tribal family.

Earlier in April, Shah had lunch at the house of a tribal family at Dakkhin Katiajote village in Naxalbari area of West Bengal.