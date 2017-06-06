The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jun 06, 2017 | Last Update : 01:22 PM IST

India, Politics

Hope Trump will rethink decision on Paris climate deal: Rajnath Singh

PTI
Published : Jun 6, 2017, 12:08 pm IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2017, 12:08 pm IST

It has to be seen, the home minister added, in what circumstances the US president made the statement on the Paris accord.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh, on Tuesday, said that US President Donald Trump's statement withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement had come as a shock for India but he was sure America would rethink its decision.

Inaugurating a two-day national level conference on 'Capacity Building of State Disaster Response Force-2017', Singh said it was cause of concern for India and the world community if a country thinks only about its own interests.

"The US President's statement on Paris agreement has come as a shock for us and the international community. I am sure the US will rethink its decision," he said.

Announcing the US withdrawal from the Paris deal on June 1, Trump claimed that India had made its participation in the agreement "contingent on receiving billions and billions and billions dollars in foreign aid".

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj rejected Trump's comment yesterday and said India signed the Paris climate pact not because of pressure from any country or due to the lure of money.

"Our signature in the pact was not because of greed, it was not because of fear. We signed it due to our commitment to protecting the environment... India will continue to be part of it irrespective of whether the US remains in it or not," Swaraj told reporters while speaking on three years of the Modi government.

Tags: paris climate agreement, rajnath singh, donald trump, environmental protection
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

