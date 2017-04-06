SP’s Shivpal Yadav meets UP CM, fuels speculations

Shivpal, who was accompanied by his son Aditya, told reporters that it was a courtesy call and there was no politics in it.

Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi MLA Shivpal Yadav met UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday.

His meeting with the chief minister comes days after Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger son Prateek and his wife Aparna had met Yogi. Later, on March 31, the chief minister had visited a cow shelter run by Aparna.

The meeting has fuelled speculations since Mr Shivpal Yadav’s relations with SP president Akhilesh Yadav are said to be ‘beyond repair’ and there are talks of his forming a separate party in the coming weeks.