SP’s Shivpal Yadav meets UP CM, fuels speculations

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 6, 2017, 7:01 am IST
Updated : Apr 6, 2017, 7:04 am IST

Shivpal Singh Yadav (Photo: AP)
Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi MLA Shivpal Yadav met UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday.

His meeting with the chief minister comes days after Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger son Prateek and his wife Aparna had met Yogi. Later, on March 31, the chief minister had visited a cow shelter run by Aparna.

Shivpal, who was accompanied by his son Aditya, told reporters that it was a courtesy call and there was no politics in it.

The meeting has fuelled speculations since Mr Shivpal Yadav’s relations with SP president Akhilesh Yadav are said to be ‘beyond repair’ and there are talks of his forming a separate party in the coming weeks.

Tags: shivpal yadav, yogi adityanath, mulayam singh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

