Modi ‘morally unfit’ to be PM, says Siddaramaiah

Narendra Modi unleashed a barrage of criticism against the Congress government in Karnataka led by Siddaramaiah.

Bengaluru: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unleashed a barrage of criticism against the Congress government in Karnataka led by Siddaramaiah, even terming it a “10 per cent commission” government, the chief minister hit back, wondering aloud if Mr Modi was morally fit to lead the country owing to his bundle of lies and politically motivated, baseless allegations.

“Mr Modi as a PM has lied to the people of the state and misled them by giving wrong information. According to me, he has denigrated his position… he is morally not (fit) to be Prime Minister,” said the chief minister.