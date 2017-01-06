The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 06, 2017 | Last Update : 05:29 AM IST

India, Politics

BJD leaders jittery after arrest of TMC MPs

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Jan 6, 2017, 3:41 am IST
Updated : Jan 6, 2017, 3:47 am IST

Sources said the CBI on Wednesday night grilled Mr Bandyopadhyay and Mr Paul together.

TMC MP Tapas Paul and Sudip Bandyopadhyay (Photo: AP)
 TMC MP Tapas Paul and Sudip Bandyopadhyay (Photo: AP)

Bhubaneswar: The arrest of two top Trinamul Congress MPs — Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Tapas Paul — by the CBI in connection with the Rose Valley Group chit fund scam has sent shivers down the spine of many leaders of the ruling BJD in Odisha.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had previously arrested three top BJD leaders — Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha member Ramchandra Hansda, Banki MLA Pravat Tripathy and former MLA Subarna Naik — for their alleged links with a firm, AT Group, and a few other ponzi firms that allegedly looted nearly Rs 1,000 crore from people.

Sources said the CBI on Wednesday night grilled Mr Bandyopadhyay and Mr Paul together. During the questioning, the agency also tried to dig out the connections of the BJD leaders with the Rose Valley Group. Besides, it also strove to know where the money collected from depositors was invested.

Rose Valley Group has allegedly swindled Rs 450 crore from Odisha investors. Sources said a few ministers of Odisha and some MLAs are under the CBI scanner and they would be summoned for questioning soon.

The CBI had earlier served notice to Odisha food supplies and consumer welfare minister Sanjay Kumar Das Burma to explain his alleged “links” with the AT Group headed by Pradip Sethy. Mr Burma, instead of his personal appearance, furnished his replies to the agency through one of his relatives.

Meanwhile, giving in a new twist to the case, senior Congress leader Mohammed Moqim on Thursday alleged that Debasis Samantaray, the BJD MLA from Barabati, was actively working for Rose Valley Group in Odisha.

“Debasis Samantaray introduced Rose Valley Group chairman Goutam Kundu to Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. His role in the Odisha episode of Rose Valley Group should be probed by the CBI,” Mr Moqim said.

Reacting to the development, Mr Samantaray said Mr Moqim’s allegation is politically biased and hence it carried no substance. “Mohammed Moqim is a person with criminal antecedent. His remark is politically biased. If the Congress has got any evidences against me, let it present before the CBI,” he said.

Tags: sudip bandyopadhyay, tapas paul, rose valley scam
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

MOST POPULAR

1

Royal palace haunted but ghosts friendly, says Swedish Queen

2

Woman's poem is a fitting reply to sexual harrassment

3

Men with tattoos considered better in bed by women

4

Watch: SRK back to his romantic best with Zaalima from Raees

5

MP farmers receive Rs 2000 notes without Mahatma Gandhi's image

more

Editors' Picks

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

India got off to a great start, and never looked back from there. (Photo: AIFF/ Twitter)

India eves crowned 4-time champions of SAFF C’ship

Kevin Pietersen walked out on to the MCG with a unique sticker on his bat, during a BBL game. (Photo: Twitter)

Pietersen reveals why he uses rhino-stickers on his bat

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

TMC MP held: Mamata challenges Modi to arrest her

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen wonderland lit up at Harbin ice festival

Dutch artist HuskMitBNavn makes 3 dimensional drawings out of everyday situations in life on paper. The writer sketches situations by using art and drawing to show it. (Photo: Instagram/@huskmitnavn1)

Artist brings cartoons to life with 3D drawings

A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Photoshop battle over produce worker admiring his work

Each week, patients at the Support Hospital of Brasilia receive visits from a special breed of therapist: dogs trained to help them recover from disease or injury. (Photo: AP)

Patients at Brazilian hospital get special 'pet therapy'

Social media activity went up this year and with it the number of bizarre challenges on the internet also saw a rise with people putting codoms on their heads and having A4 size waist (Photo: Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest internet challenges of 2016

With the most number of hugs in a minute and the highest dunk of a biscuit in tea by a bungee jumper, 2016 was a year of bizarre and innovative efforts making it into record books (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest world records

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham