Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019 | Last Update : 01:38 PM IST

India, Politics

Wont follow CM's deadline, strike will continue: TSRTC president

ANI
Published : Nov 5, 2019, 9:26 am IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2019, 9:26 am IST

During the ongoing protest, a few TSRTC employees have lost their lives either by committing suicide or depressed by the demonstration.

We have decided to boycott the Chief Minister's deadline to join back services by November 5 and the strikes will continue, said TSRTC Joint Action Committee President Ashwathama Reddy on Tuesday here. (Photo: ANI)
 We have decided to boycott the Chief Minister's deadline to join back services by November 5 and the strikes will continue, said TSRTC Joint Action Committee President Ashwathama Reddy on Tuesday here. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: We have decided to boycott the Chief Minister's deadline to join back services by November 5 and the strikes will continue, said TSRTC Joint Action Committee President Ashwathama Reddy on Tuesday here.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "We are boycotting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's call to join back services before November 5. We are going to protest in front of all RTC depot's and later on the family members of RTC employees will also participate in the protest."

"We also request the conductors and drivers who are performing duties with RTC to join us in the protest," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, the Deputy General Secretary of the Employees Union, Mohammed Ahmed Ali also said that the RTC workers will not return to service without any agreement with the government.

"The Chief Minister is speaking as if he is a king and wants employees to join back services unconditionally. All the unions have declared that the workers will not join back services without any agreement," he said.

The Telangana Chief Minister's Office on Monday issued a statement warning the striking TSRTC staff that if they fail to resume duty by the deadline of November 5, the state government will not take them back.

Employees of the TSRTC have been on strike for the past few weeks now. Earlier this week, they intensified their indefinite protest against the sacking of over 40,000 employees by the state government.

During the ongoing protest, a few TSRTC employees have lost their lives either by committing suicide or depressed by the demonstration.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of TSRTC has been on a strike since October 5 demanding merger of the corporation with the state government and revision of pays among other demands.

Tags: tsrtc, president, telangana, kcr
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

The blast occurred at Thangal Bazaar at 9.30 am. (Photo: ANI)

Five cops, one civilian injured in Imphal IED blast

A three-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana said since the issue has been brought to its notice the apex court would consider it. (Photo: File)

SC to consider leaked clip of CM Yediyurappa in Karnataka MLAs disqualification case

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter has asked the administration to shift her mother, under detention at a guesthouse here for the last three months, to a place equipped to deal with the Valley's harsh winter. (Photo: File)

Mufti's daughter urges J&K admin to shift her mother to place equipped for winter

Ghosh was addressing a gathering on the occasion of

Cow's navel produces gold with sunshine, that is why milk is yellow: WB BJP chief

MOST POPULAR

1

Must-have apps to track and tackle air pollution in these smoggy times

2

iPhone 12 shocker as Apple’s dramatic price increase revealed

3

‘Phantom’ iPhone SE 2 leaks and rumours

4

Facebook launches new company logo to show you it’s boss of everything

5

Nokia 7.2 review: A meek surrender to the competition!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham