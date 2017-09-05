The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 05, 2017 | Last Update : 08:13 AM IST

India, Politics

Yogi Adityanath calls for better party-govt coordination

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 5, 2017, 4:33 am IST
Updated : Sep 5, 2017, 6:49 am IST

Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey said that he would work for every party workers and help realize the dreams of the Modi and Yogi government.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that he was confident of better coordination between the government and the Saffron party.

Welcoming the newly-appointed BJP state president Mahendra Nath Pandey in the party office, the chief minister said that it was important for the government to fulfill the promises made in the Lok Sankalp Patra and that this would not be possible without help from the party organisation.

Deputy chief minister and outgoing state president Keshav Maurya said that the BJP had come to power only because of its workers and that no government could grow bigger than the party organisation.

Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey said that he would work for every party workers and help realize the dreams of the Modi and Yogi government. He expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah for reposing faith in him.

Mr Pandey was given a rousing reception on his arrival in Lucknow after being appointed party’s state president. He was welcomed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Maurya and Dinesh Sharma and a large number of ministers.

Tags: yogi adityanath, keshav maurya, mahendra nath pandey
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

PV Sindhu produces digital film to pay tribute to Pullela Gopichand

2

Incredible story of million-to-one black and white twins

3

Children's books see an increase in sales as e-books cause 'screen fatigue'

4

SRK is not too pleased about Suhana leaving for school as he shares pic with her

5

Your breathing habit maybe why you’re not losing weight

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Notable as

Designers showcase Brazilian designs at Sao Paolo Fashion Week

Thousands gathered recently in Mansouria, a small town south of the capital Rabat, to attend one of the oldest festivals in Morocco. (Photo: AP)

Thousands attend one of Morocco's oldest festivals

Female models are turned into living canvases at a festival in Seoul celebrating body art. (Photo: AFP)

Artists show off talent at Daegu international body painting festival in Seoul

It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess

A controversial life that ended in a tragedy, Princess Diana's journey in pictures

At the annual

Spain's annual tomato fight festival is utter mayhem

The Notting Hill Carnival is an annual event that has taken place in London since 1966 and is led by the West Indian community. It is the one of the largest street festivals of its kind and in 2006, the UK public voted it onto the list of icons of England (Photo: AP)

Notting Hill celebrates decades old festival of unity

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham