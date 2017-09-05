Yogi Adityanath calls for better party-govt coordination

Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey said that he would work for every party workers and help realize the dreams of the Modi and Yogi government.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that he was confident of better coordination between the government and the Saffron party.

Welcoming the newly-appointed BJP state president Mahendra Nath Pandey in the party office, the chief minister said that it was important for the government to fulfill the promises made in the Lok Sankalp Patra and that this would not be possible without help from the party organisation.

Deputy chief minister and outgoing state president Keshav Maurya said that the BJP had come to power only because of its workers and that no government could grow bigger than the party organisation.

Mr Pandey was given a rousing reception on his arrival in Lucknow after being appointed party’s state president. He was welcomed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Maurya and Dinesh Sharma and a large number of ministers.