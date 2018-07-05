The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 05, 2018 | Last Update : 08:40 PM IST

India, Politics

BJP may dump Nitish Kumar just before 2019 Lok Sabha elections: Tejaswi Yadav

ANI
Published : Jul 5, 2018, 7:11 pm IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2018, 7:10 pm IST

Tejaswi, while addressing party workers on RJD's foundation day programme asked them to be prepared for Lok Sabha and Bihar Assembly polls.

Further targeting the BJP, Tejaswi said the BJP will be defeated by the RJD in the same way as it was during the recently concluded by-polls. (Photo: ANI)
 Further targeting the BJP, Tejaswi said the BJP will be defeated by the RJD in the same way as it was during the recently concluded by-polls. (Photo: ANI)

Patna: Tejaswi Yadav, former Bihar deputy chief minister and son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav, on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may dump Chief Minister Nitish Kumar just before the upcoming General Election.

Tejaswi, while addressing the party workers on RJD's foundation day programme asked them to be prepared for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Bihar Assembly polls.

"It may happen that the BJP dumps Nitish Kumar in the end. If Lok Sabha and Bihar Assembly polls take place simultaneously, be ready," he said.

Further targeting the BJP, he said the BJP will be defeated by the RJD in the same way as it was during the recently concluded by-polls.

"Some people are trying to create a narrative here that the BJP will not be defeated until JD(U) comes back in Mahagatbandhan. They (BJP-JDU) recently lost a number of by-polls in Bihar and what happened then?" he asked. The BJP-JD(U) contested the by-polls together and lost while the RJD won.

Meanwhile, the Bihar's former health minister Tej Pratap Yadav felicitated his younger brother Tejaswi with a 'mukut' (crown) at the event.

The RJD celebrated its 21st foundation day on Thursday.

The party was formed in 1997 by Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Tags: 2019 general elections, bihar assembly elections, nitish kumar, tejaswi yadav, lalu prasad yadav
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Microwaving boiled egg is one of the most dangerous things to do

2

Watch: AbRam recreates dad Shah Rukh's iconic DDLJ scene and it’s too adorable

3

Sex symbol? Women, men admit having crush on England manager Gareth Southgate

4

Mum shocked as six-year-old daughter takes sex toy to school for show and tell

5

Muslims donate land, money to build temple in Bihar

more

Editors' Picks

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Massive men walk around the lawn turned into a wrestling ring to the tune of traditional music, their torsos slathered in olive oil, for an annual festival that blends the traditions of ancient Greece and more modern times. (Photo: AP)

Traditional oil wrestling competition held in Greek village of Sochos

The annual 3-day festival features the cultural traditions of 14 ethnic tribes in Marsabit county to promote tourism and build better relationship between tribes. (Photo: AFP)

Kenya: Marsabit holds annual culture festival

Farmers participate in the race in the belief that participation before ploughing their fields will bring good rain and a better harvest. (Photo: AFP)

Bengal: Farmers take part in a bull race during monsoon festival

Cholita is the style of clothing worn by many of the country's indigenous women. (Photos: AP)

Women parade on catwalk during Miss Cholita beauty pageant

Across the Andes, from the tip of Argentina as far north as Colombia, indigenous communities along the path of what was once the Incan Empire are gathering for the southern hemisphere's winter solstice to honor the ancient sun god Inti. (Photos: AP)

People across Peru celebrate festival of Inti, the sun god

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham