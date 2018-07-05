BJP may dump Nitish Kumar just before 2019 Lok Sabha elections: Tejaswi Yadav

Tejaswi, while addressing party workers on RJD's foundation day programme asked them to be prepared for Lok Sabha and Bihar Assembly polls.

Patna: Tejaswi Yadav, former Bihar deputy chief minister and son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav, on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may dump Chief Minister Nitish Kumar just before the upcoming General Election.

Tejaswi, while addressing the party workers on RJD's foundation day programme asked them to be prepared for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Bihar Assembly polls.

Ho sakta hai BJP humare chacha(Nitish Kumar) ko last mein aakar dump kar de, aur Lok Sabha ka chunav aur Bihar ka chunav ek samay pe ho jaye, toh taiyaar rahiye: Tejashwi Yadav to party workers on RJD's foundation day event pic.twitter.com/kPR5G701EJ — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2018

"It may happen that the BJP dumps Nitish Kumar in the end. If Lok Sabha and Bihar Assembly polls take place simultaneously, be ready," he said.

Further targeting the BJP, he said the BJP will be defeated by the RJD in the same way as it was during the recently concluded by-polls.

"Some people are trying to create a narrative here that the BJP will not be defeated until JD(U) comes back in Mahagatbandhan. They (BJP-JDU) recently lost a number of by-polls in Bihar and what happened then?" he asked. The BJP-JD(U) contested the by-polls together and lost while the RJD won.

Some people are trying to create a narrative here that BJP will not be defeated till JDU comes back in Mahagatbandhan. They(BJP-JDU) recently lost a number of bypolls in Bihar, so what happened then?: Tejashwi Yadav pic.twitter.com/1SLhOGmIQK — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2018

Meanwhile, the Bihar's former health minister Tej Pratap Yadav felicitated his younger brother Tejaswi with a 'mukut' (crown) at the event.

#WATCH Tej Pratap Yadav felicitates younger brother Tejashwi with a 'mukut' at RJD foundation day event in Patna pic.twitter.com/hCRW6ny4LF — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2018

The RJD celebrated its 21st foundation day on Thursday.

The party was formed in 1997 by Lalu Prasad Yadav.