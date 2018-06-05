BJP’s outreach: Amit Shah meets Ramdev, former CJI Lahoti

The campaign is part of the programmes to mark the completion of Modi government’s four year and also with an eye on the coming Lok Sabha elections.

BJP President Amit Shah during his “Sampark for Samarthan” campaign at Baba Ramdev’s farmhouse in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI )

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Monday met yoga guru Baba Ramdev and former CJI R.C. Lahoti as part of his party’s “Sampark for Samarthan (contact for support)” campaign and shared the Modi government’s achievements with them. The campaign is part of the programmes to mark the completion of Modi government’s four year and also with an eye on the coming Lok Sabha elections.

“I met yoga guru Swami Ramdev as part of ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ programme and informed him about the Narendra Modi-led government’s achievements and public welfare policies in its four years of rule,” Mr Shah tweeted after his meeting with the yoga guru’s ashram at the outskirts of Delhi.

Following Modi government’s fourth anniversary on May 26, the BJP had launched this mega public drive, where 4,000 of its leaders will reach out to one lakh people — well-known names in their fields — to spread the word about Modi government’s works in its tenure.